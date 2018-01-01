Welcome to Heredia
Although only 11km from San José, Heredia is – in personality – removed from the grit and grime of the capital. Universidad Nacional (National University) keeps things a touch bohemian, and on any afternoon you’re bound to find the local bars and cafes abuzz with young folk idling away their time.
Heredia is also the most convenient base from which to explore the little-visited Volcán Barva, within the Parque Nacional Braulio Carrillo.
Top experiences in Heredia
Heredia activities
Britt Coffee Tour and Chocolate Tasting
After morning pickup from your San Jose hotel, travel north with your guide for about seven miles (12 km) toward Heredia, the smallest of Costa Rica’s provinces, dotted with charming towns, coffee plantations and dense vegetation. Head up winding roads to the tiny town of Barva de Heredia and arrive at Café Britt, one of the country’s most well-known coffee producers. Founded in 1985, Café Britt boasts itself as Costa Rica’s first gourmet coffee roaster.Kick off your 1.5-hour tour of the sustainable coffee farm with tastings of two freshly produced coffees, along with bites of chocolate. At the nursery, watch a live presentation that traces the coffee beans’ growing cycle and selection process. Hear about how the country’s unique climate and diverse terrain provide ideal conditions for cultivating gourmet-quality beans. At the roastery, get a behind-the-scenes look at Café Britt’s various roasting and packaging techniques that allow the beans to stay fresh as they’re delivered anywhere in the world. Learn about how experts ‘break the cup’ or ‘cup’ coffee to identify and grade the quality of coffee. By now the heady aromas will surely have worked up your appetite; walk over to the on-site restaurant located amid lush gardens. With traditional music playing in the background, enjoy a buffet lunch made from locally sourced ingredients, including salad, several main course options (vegetarian dish available), dessert, fruit juices and water. What better way to wrap up a meal at a coffee plantation than visiting its coffee bar? Sip a coffee beverage of your choice, paired with chocolate. Then, stroll through the factory store and pick up coffee to take home (shipping is available) before boarding your minivan that takes you back to San Jose.
Heredia City and Coffee Tour by Train from San Jose
Say hi to Heredia! On this San Jose tour, you’re heading out of the city and to the town of Heredia, one of Costa Rica’s most historical cities. You’ll hop aboard the Atlantic Railroad and ride to this lovely colonial town that dates back to 1705. How lovely is it? Well, it’s been nicknamed the “City of Flowers” for its many beautiful gardens and surrounding lush countryside. You’ll spot colonial architecture and get a feel for the laid back vibe that makes this place so charming. As you explore, you’ll spot sites like the historic La Immaculate Concepcion, a majestic church with bells imported all the way from Cusco, Peru. The stained glass paintings inside are some of the oldest in the country. You’ll also see Heredia’s Parque Central, surrounded by shops and restaurants, and featuring a music temple, as well as El Fortin, a wonderful colonial tower from an old Spanish fort. The park is home to La Casa de la Cultura as well, which holds historical and art exhibitions on a regular basis. Wander over to the central market, where you can discover the secrets behind local handicrafts. You’ll also learn about the history of Heredia Province and get a taste for daily life. Afterwards, it’s time to taste that brew! You’ll discover the secrets of Costa Rican coffee on a tour that explains the roasting process, followed by a professional tasting or “cupping” session. And what better way to cap off a caffeine-fueled afternoon than by learning how to prepare the very best coffee-based beverages? Try your hand at making a classic espresso or frothy cappuccino, so you can impress your friends and family back home with your mad barista skills. You’ll then head back into the city of San Jose, free to spend your evening exploring more local life.
Day Trip from San Jose to Tabacon Hot Springs Resort & Spa
Located north of Costa Rica, is the impressive Arenal Volcano, a natural phenomenon that attracts thousands of thousands of tourists for its permanent, extraordinary volcanic activity that on clear nights resemble pyrotechnic games with intermittent explosions of ash and lava. Our tour begins when our guide pick you up at the lobby of your Hotel and move to the northern part of the country, being unavoidable to make a brief stop in the famous town of Sarchi, internationally known for its laborious artisans who give Sarchi renown as the cradle of the Costa Rican Crafts. Following our trip we will pass through plantations of various agricultural products, ornamental plants, cattle farms, until we reach the town of La Fortuna to have lunch in a cozy restaurant just in front of the Volcano. This excellent location allows us from very early, to have the best view waiting for the Volcano to please the visitors. We will rest in one of the best hot springs in the area, where you can optionally have the oportunity to have a massage or spa treatment booked in advance. To close with a gold pin, an excellent dinner will be served, always with the best view of the Arenal volcano to not miss a single opportunity to observe its possible explosions of incandescent lights. After dinner we will return to San Jose. Tour includes: Bilingual tour guide, comfortable transportation, bottled water, buffet lunch and dinner and entrance fees. Daily departure time - 7:00 am aprox depending of your hotel location (Pick up and drop off from all major Hotels in San Jose, Alajuela and Heredia provinces. Drop off time : 9:00 pm aprox. Personalized service & small groups
Day Trip from San Jose to Arenal Hanging Bridges & Tabacon Hot Springs Resort
Located north of Costa Rica, is the impressive Arenal Volcano, a natural phenomenon that attracts thousands of thousands of tourists for its permanent, extraordinary volcanic activity that on clear nights resemble pyrotechnic games with intermittent explosions of ash and lava. Our tour begins when our guide pick you up at the lobby of your Hotel and move to the northern part of the country, being unavoidable to make a brief stop in the famous town of Sarchi, internationally known for its laborious artisans who give Sarchi renown as the cradle of the Costa Rican Crafts. Following our trip we will pass through plantations of various agricultural products, ornamental plants, cattle farms, until we reach the town of La Fortuna to have lunch in a cozy restaurant just in front of the Volcano. This excellent location allows us from very early, to have the best view waiting for the Volcano to please the visitors. After lunch, we will visit Mistico Park. At Místico Arenal Hanging Bridges Park, the junction between the two types of ecosystems forming a transitional vegetation strip with high biodiversity occurred. In this forest we can observe both highland bird species, like bellbirds and species of trees like yema huevo, cirri and pilón. We can also see lowland species like toucans and Crested guans, and trees like caobilla, fruta dorada and maquenque. The treetop is a diverse and almost unknown environment to science; it is a space that offers a completely different perspective than the one seen from the ground, with various species of epiphytic plants, birds and butterflies. One of the advantages of walking on Místico Arenal Hanging Bridges Park compared to walking on the ground is that it allows to observe more species, more closely. It also allows appreciating the shape of trees, flowers and vegetable structures that emerge above the canopy. Finally, we will rest in one of the best hot springs in the area, where you can optionally have the oportunity to have a massage or spa treatment booked in advance. To close with a gold pin, an excellent dinner will be served, always with the best view of the Arenal volcano to not miss a single opportunity to observe its possible explosions of incandescent lights. After dinner we will return to San Jose. Tour includes: Bilingual tour guide, comfortable transportation, bottled water, buffet lunch and dinner and entrance fees. Daily departure time - 7:00 am aprox depending of your hotel location (Pick up and drop off from all major Hotels in San Jose, Alajuela and Heredia provinces. Drop off time : 9:00 pm aprox. Personalized service & small groups
Day Trip from San Jose to Arenal Hanging Bridges & Baldi Hot Springs Resort
Located north of Costa Rica, is the impressive Arenal Volcano, a natural phenomenon that attracts thousands of thousands of tourists for its permanent, extraordinary volcanic activity that on clear nights resemble pyrotechnic games with intermittent explosions of ash and lava. Our tour begins when our guide pick you up at the lobby of your Hotel and move to the northern part of the country, being unavoidable to make a brief stop in the famous town of Sarchi, internationally known for its laborious artisans who give Sarchi renown as the cradle of the Costa Rican Crafts. Following our trip we will pass through plantations of various agricultural products, ornamental plants, cattle farms, until we reach the town of La Fortuna to have lunch in a cozy restaurant just in front of the Volcano. This excellent location allows us from very early, to have the best view waiting for the Volcano to please the visitors. After lunch, we will visit Mistico Park. At Místico Arenal Hanging Bridges Park, the junction between the two types of ecosystems forming a transitional vegetation strip with high biodiversity occurred. In this forest we can observe both highland bird species, like bellbirds and species of trees like yema huevo, cirri and pilón. We can also see lowland species like toucans and Crested guans, and trees like caobilla, fruta dorada and maquenque. The treetop is a diverse and almost unknown environment to science; it is a space that offers a completely different perspective than the one seen from the ground, with various species of epiphytic plants, birds and butterflies. One of the advantages of walking on Místico Arenal Hanging Bridges Park compared to walking on the ground is that it allows to observe more species, more closely. It also allows appreciating the shape of trees, flowers and vegetable structures that emerge above the canopy. Finally, we will rest in one of the best hot springs in the area, where you can optionally have the oportunity to have a massage or spa treatment booked in advance. To close with a gold pin, an excellent dinner will be served, always with the best view of the Arenal volcano to not miss a single opportunity to observe its possible explosions of incandescent lights. After dinner we will return to San Jose. Tour includes: Bilingual tour guide, comfortable transportation, bottled water, buffet lunch and dinner and entrance fees. Daily departure time - 7:00 am aprox depending of your hotel location (Pick up and drop off from all major Hotels in San Jose, Alajuela and Heredia provinces. Drop off time : 9:00 pm aprox. Personalized service & small groups
San Jose Sightseeing City Tour
Experienced guides will give you a general description of the different places you will see on your tour of the largest city in the small nation. This is a must-see on any trip to the capital of Costa Rica. Start the day with a pick-up service at approximately 8:00 a.m or 1:00 pm from your hotel in San José, Alajuela or Heredia. (This tour is available in the morning and in the afternoon) . From the comfort of the minivan, you will enjoy the panoramic views of San José. During the trip, your English speaking guide will inform you about the places you will see on the road, starting with the Costa Rican Art Museum in La Sabana. See the heart of the city center, The National Theater, University of Costa Rica, National Museum and the Arts and Crafts Market to buy souvenirs. After shopping, enjoy a lunch at a Typical Restaurant, with some cultural meals from Costa Rica. After your gastronomic experience, you can relax and enjoy the trip as you will be transported back to your hotel.