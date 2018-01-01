Welcome to Gyantse
Gyantse’s greatest sight is the Gyantse Kumbum, the largest chörten remaining in Tibet and one of its architectural wonders, but there's plenty more to see. With good hotels and restaurants, Gyantse is the town in Tibet that most warrants an extra day to explore little-visited nearby monasteries or wander the town's charming back streets.
Top experiences in Gyantse
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Gyantse activities
10-12 Days Tibet Travel Permits Pass for Flexible Tours
All foreign travelers have to have legal and valid Tibet travel permits to travel in Tibet. And there are many different types of permits while entry and travelling in Tibet. No mater where you go in and/or out of Lhasa during your time in Tibet, the Tibet travel permits must be prearranged as early as possible. Given different travel destination you may consider to visit, additional permit of Alien's travel permit maybe necessary as well. This permits pass gives travelers maximum travel flexibility to book with the same tour supplier (Tibet Ctrip Travel Service-TCTS, www.TibetCtrip.com) for any additional tours, however the additional tours are limited for places of Tsetang (Yumbulagang Palace, Samye Monastery, Tramdruk Monastery, Tombs of Tibetan Kings), Lake Yamdrok, Karola Glacier, Lake Namtso, Pelkhor Monastery at Gyantse, Tashilhunpo Monastery at Shigatse, Sakya Monastery, Mt. Everest Base Camp and the Lake Draksumtso in Nyingchi in east of Tibet. If travelers's destination covers Mt. Kailash and Lake Manasarovar, please book 15-22 days Kailash travel pass at least 40 days in advance.
3-Days Lhasa Everest Kathmandu Nepal Overland Adventure of Tibet
Day1 Lhasa-Lake Yamdrok-Karola Glacier-Gyantse-ShigatseWe will visit Yamdrok Lake, one of the must-see attraction between Lhasa and Everest Base Camp. Yamdrok Lake, also called Yamdrok Yumtso, is a lake with two long arms of water, making it look like a scorpion from the sky. This shape means you can never see its shape from around it. From Gyantse, you can see one arm, and follow it until it disappears around a bend in the shore which makes it difficult to estimate the size of the lake. So never give a miss to this highlight alpine lake. Later we will pass and enjoy the Karola Glacier on the roadside. Then we will take a visit to Pelkor Chode Monastery, the main monastery in Gyantse. Pelkhor Choede in Gyantse town is located about 260 km to the south of Lhasa and 100 km to the southeast of Shigatse city. Day 2 Shigatse-Shegar-Everest Base CampIn the morning, we will visit the home of Panchan Lama - Tashilunpo Monastery and then drive to Lhatse, a small town located 150 km to the west of Shigatse, and you may have lunch in local restaurant. After a short rest, you will go ahead to Tingri. You will pass Tsola Pass(4600m), and Gyatsola Pass(5248m). In the late afternoon, you enter Mt. Everest National Nature Reserve. You can enjoy the panorama of Himalaya at Gawula Pass (5198m).Then we drive along the New paved zigzag road to Rongpuk or the Tent Camp to stay overnight. If the weather is good, you can have a clear view of the sunset of golden Everest peak. Usually between May and October 15, we will carry on the last few kilometers to Everest Tent Camp to stay at campsite's nomad tenthouse, while from Oct.15 till end of April, we will stay at Rongbuk Monastery’s guesthouse or probably at Tashitsong town, 40 km from Everest Base Camp with lower altitude. Stay overnight in Nomad Tent or Rongbuk or Tashitsong village guesthouse subject to availability and weather conditionDay 3 EBC – Gyirong Border 370 km, Approx. 8 hrsGet local basic breakfast by yourself, and you are suggested to bring along some cookies, instant coffee. etc. of your own. You can get up early and enjoy the sunrise of Everest Peak at lodging area if the weather is good. And then, you can take the eco-bus to the Everest Base Camp. If you like trekking, you can do a short trek from the tent guesthouses community to the actual Everest Base Camp. For the 4km, it will take you about 1.5-2 hours on your physical condition. After sightseeing, we will drive to Gyirong, the border which connects Tibet & Nepal. On the way, travelers can enjoy breathtaking vista of Mt. Shishapangma and the Pekutso Lake. After passing the Ghungtang Lhamo(5236m), we will arrive in Gyirong in late afternoon.Day 4 Final Departure, tour ends once your guide and driver drop you off. All above hotel is not included.
Explore China Tibet 8 Days EBC Private Tour
Day 1: Arrival in LhasaYour guide greets you at the airport and transfer you to your comfortable hotel. You will then rest for acclimatization or walk around to get a first glimpse of the city on your own. Day 2: Lhasa (B)We start the tour by visiting two great monasteries in Lhasa: Drepung Monastery and Sera Monastery. You will admire the fine collection of Tibetan art and architecture on display at Drepung Monastery, and observe the famous monk philosophy debate at Sera Monastery (every afternoon except on Sunday).Day 3: Lhasa (B)We start day with a visit to the UNESCO World Heritage site: Potala Palace, Dalai Lama’s winter palace. You will walk through the office and residential quarters of the great Tibetan leader and visit numerous chambers that house precious historical documents and religious objects. We then visit the revered Jokhang Temple, most famous for a statue of Jowo Sakyamuni Buddha. Once we step outside the temple, we find ourselves in the bustling Barkhor bazaar, where we can spend time exploring local food scene and finding the best handicrafts to bring home as gifts.Day 4: Lhasa –Yamdrok Lake-Karola Glacier-Pelkor Chode Monastery/Gyantse – Shigatse (B)We leave Lhasa today and venture into the mountain ranges. We will cross Kamba-la Pass at 4730m and glance at the holy lake Yamdrok below. Shortly after, we will visit Karola Glacier steps off the main road and then continue the scenic drive towards Gyantse. We will visit Gyantse Kumbum, a magnificent stupa inside Pelkor Chode Monastery. We arrive in Shigatse at the end of the day and rest well for next day’s activities.Day 5: Shigatse – Everest Base Camp (B)We leave Shigatse after breakfast and enter the great Himalayan range. We pass Gyatso-la Pass at 5248m and soon will have the opportunity to have the first glimpse of the Himalayas. We finally arrive at the base camp in the afternoon, and start a light trek to reach the food of Mt. Everest. We will watch the sun set behind Mt. Everest and then return to local guesthouse to stay there overnight.Day 6: Everest Base Camp – Shigatse (B)After more time taking in stunning views of the Everest, we head our way back to Shigatse.Day 7: Shigatse – Lhasa (B)We visit the magnificent Tashilhunpo Monastery in the morning, the seat of Panchen Lama. We then return to Lhasa via a different route and enjoy the nomadic landscape on the way. Once back in Lhasa, you can enjoy the night life in the old town and hang out with locals and fellow travelers. Day 8: Departure from Lhasa (B)Your guide will transfer you to the airport and see you off. We hope you have gathered great memory in Tibet and wish you the best on your further adventure.If you only have 1-3 people wanting different tour and special offer,please contact local Tibet tour operator www.tibetctrip.com or www.explorechinatibet.com directly.
Private 6-Night Tibet Tour from Lhasa Yamdrok Lake Camping Explore China Tibet
Day 1: Arrival in LhasaYour guide greets you at the airport and transfer you to your comfortable hotel. You will then rest for acclimatization or walk around to get a first glimpse of the city on your own. Overnight: 4-star Gangyen Hotel or better one such as Tashi Nota Kangsang Hotel Day 2: Lhasa (B)We start the tour by visiting two great monasteries in Lhasa: Drepung Monastery and Sera Monastery. You will admire the fine collection of Tibetan art and architecture on display at Drepung Monastery, and observe the famous monk philosophy debate at Sera Monastery (every afternoon except on Sunday). Overnight: 4-star Gangyen Hotel or similar Day 3: Lhasa (B)We start day with a visit to the UNESCO World Heritage site: Potala Palace, Dalai Lama’s winter palace. You will walk through the office and residential quarters of the great Tibetan leader and visit numerous chambers that house precious historical documents and religious objects. We then visit the revered Jokhang Temple, most famous for a statue of Jowo Sakyamuni Buddha. Once we step outside the temple, we find ourselves in the bustling Barkhor bazaar, where we can spend time exploring local food scene and finding the best handicrafts to bring home as gifts. Day 4: Lhasa –Yamdrok Lake (B, L, D)We leave Lhasa today and venture into the mountain ranges. We will cross Kamba-la Pass at 4730m and glance at the holy lake Yamdrok below. We will march towards the lakeshore and reach the waterfront campsite near Palde village. You will take a walk through this rural village or do more hiking in the nature, before sleeping in the tent on the unique night on your trip.Day 5: Yamdrok Lake-Karola Glacier-Pelkor Chode Monastery/Gyantse – Shigatse (B)We left the camping area and return on the main route. We will visit Karola Glacier steps off the main road and then continue the scenic drive towards Gyantse. We will visit Gyantse Kumbum in the afternoon, a magnificent stupa inside Pelkor Chode Monastery. We arrive in Shigatse at the end of the day and rest well for next day’s activities. o/n Gesar Hotel or similar if late bookingDay 6: Shigatse – Lhasa (B)We visit the magnificent Tashilhunpo Monastery in the morning, the seat of Panchen Lama. We then return to Lhasa via a different route and enjoy the nomadic landscape on the way. Once back in Lhasa, you can enjoy the night life in the old town and hang out with locals and fellow travelers. Day 7: Departure from Lhasa (B)Your guide will transfer you to the airport and see you off. We hope you have gathered great memory in Tibet and wish you the best on your further adventure. If you only have 1 to 3 people want to book the same or similar trip, please contact local Tibet tour operator www.TibetCtrip.com (same as www.explorechinatibet.com)
7-Night Everest Base Camp and Tibet Tour
The Lhasa to Everest Base Camp to Lhasa Overland tour covers a vast tract of this ancient Tibetan land while crossing spectacular passes and through unforgettable landscapes and into the spiritual heart of the country. The mountain views and inspiring landscapes, rich Buddhist culture and history, as well as the recent economic development will make this tip a truly unforgettable experience.This trip is ideal for inquisitive travelers who want to visit the north face of the world’s tallest mountain, Everest, combined with sightseeing tours of several Tibetan townships including Lhasa. Day 1: Arrival in Lhasa (11,972ft/3,650m) Arrive in Lhasa either from a direct flight from Nepal or via mainland China. Your guide will meet you at the airport and transfer you to the hotel. Rest and minimize altitude sickness for the rest of the day. Day 2: Lhasa sightseeing 5 - 6 hours (B)Begin sightseeing in Lhasa after breakfast. Tour the beautiful Potala and Norbulingka Palaces and the Tibet Museum.Day 3: Lhasa Sightseeing 5 - 6 hours (B)Begin sightseeing tour after breakfast. Tour Drepung Monastery, Sera Monastery, Jokhang Temple and Barkhor Bazaar. Day 4: Lhasa to Gyantse (12,956ft/3,950m) 5-6 hours (B)On the way to Gyantse, cross the Khamba La Pass (15,728ft/4,794m) with a brief stop to savor the beauty of the Yamdrok Tso Lake and the beautiful Nazin Kang Sang glacier (23,793ft/7,252m). Cross Karo La Pass (16,552ft/5,045m). Enjoy views of huge glaciers tumbling down into the road. In Gyantse, visit the Khumbum Stupa, Phalkot Monastery and Gyantse Dzong.Day 5: Gyantse to Shigatse (12,795ft/3,900m): 2 hours (B)In Shigatse, visit the popular Tashilhunpo Monastery founded by Gendun Drup, the First Dalai Lama in 1447. Rest during the remainder of the day for acclimatization and the next day’s long drive. Day 6: Shigatse to Rongbuk (16,400ft/5,000m) via Sakya: 8 - 9 hours (B)On the way to Rongbuk visit Sakya Monastery. In Rongbuk, visit the Rongbuk Monastery, which is located at the foot of the mighty Everest and is the highest monastery in the world. While here, we also enjoy the stunning mountainous scenery. Day 7: Rongbuk to Lhasa with the Everest Base Camp (EBC): 9-10 hours (B)On the way to EBC enjoy spectacular views of high mountains like Cho Oyu (26,907ft/8,201m), Shishapangma (26,289ft/8,013m) and, of course, the mighty Everest (29,029ft/8,848m) also known as Mt. Chomolongma in the Tibetan side. Complete approximately a 16km round trip around the Everest Base Camp. The base camp itself is dry and barren, but the view of Everest is more than compensating. After spending some quality time at the base of the world’s highest mountain, leave for Lhasa.Note that on rare occasions due to bad weather or political riots, the local government may close down the road to the Everest base camp for safety reasons and without prior notice. Day 8: Final DepartureYour guide from Himalayan Glacier will take you to the airport or the train station for your next journey.
Everest Base Camp Adventure Travel
D1. ARRIVE IN LHASAUpon arrival to Lhasa, you will be greeted by our Tibetan tour guide and driver who will transfer to your hotel in downtown.D2. TOUR OF LHASA Attractions: Jokhang Temple, Bustling Barkhor Street, Sera MonasteryIn the morning your guide will meet you at the hotel and visit to Jokhang Temple located in the centre of the Old City. The most scared Jokhang is always bustling with pilgrims and is Lhasa’s central market. End your day with a visit to Sera Monastery in the afternoon featuring the philosophical Buddhist monk's debate.D3. TOUR OF LHASAAttractions: Potala Palace and Drepung MonasteryToday we will visit the famous Potala Palace, as is Tibet’s most well-known architecture constructed by the 33rd Tibetan King Songtsen Gampo, in 7thcentury. In the afternoon, make a visit to the Drepung Monastery, the former seat of the Dalai Lamas and is one the world’s largest monasteries.D4. LHASA (3600m) – GYANTSE (3900m) – SHIGATSE (3900m); 350kmAttractions: Yamdrok Lake, Mt. Nyechen Kangsar Glacier, Gyantse Kumbum Stupa and Pelkhor ChoedeWe will set out for Gyantse by driving on the Southwest road. Over Kampa Pass (4700m) you will catch the panoramic view of the holy lake Yamdrok backgrounded with the snowcapped Mt. Nyenchen Khangsar. Continue drive to Karola Pass (5150m) and visit Kumbum Stupa and Palkhor Choede Monastery until and in Gyantse. Further drive 90km to Shigatse.D5. SHIGATSE (3900m) – EVEREST BASE CAMP (5200m); 350kmAttractions: Rongbuk Monastery and Mt. Everest Base CampWe will drive to Mt. Everest Base Camp by crossing several huge passes along the way. When crossing over the Gawu Pass (5250m) you will have great panoramic view of the Himalayan Mountain Ranges and its mighty peaks—Mt. Makalu (8463m), Mt. Lotse (8516m), Mt. Everest (8844m), Mt. Cho Oyu (8201m) and Mt. Shishapama (8020m).D6. RONGBUK (5000m) - SHEGAR – SHIGATSE (3900m); 350kmAttractions: HimalayasIt is the last view of the luminous peaks highlighted by the sun. We will return to Shigatse before lunch.D7. SHIGATSE (3900m) – LHASA (3600m); 280kmAttractions: Tashi Lhunpo, Yarlung Tsangpo RiverThis morning we will visit Tashi Lhunpo Monastery before making our way back to Lhasa.D8. DEPARTURETime to say our goodbyes! Our guide and driver will send you off at either the airport or train station.