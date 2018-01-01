3-Days Lhasa Everest Kathmandu Nepal Overland Adventure of Tibet

Day1 Lhasa-Lake Yamdrok-Karola Glacier-Gyantse-ShigatseWe will visit Yamdrok Lake, one of the must-see attraction between Lhasa and Everest Base Camp. Yamdrok Lake, also called Yamdrok Yumtso, is a lake with two long arms of water, making it look like a scorpion from the sky. This shape means you can never see its shape from around it. From Gyantse, you can see one arm, and follow it until it disappears around a bend in the shore which makes it difficult to estimate the size of the lake. So never give a miss to this highlight alpine lake. Later we will pass and enjoy the Karola Glacier on the roadside. Then we will take a visit to Pelkor Chode Monastery, the main monastery in Gyantse. Pelkhor Choede in Gyantse town is located about 260 km to the south of Lhasa and 100 km to the southeast of Shigatse city. Day 2 Shigatse-Shegar-Everest Base CampIn the morning, we will visit the home of Panchan Lama - Tashilunpo Monastery and then drive to Lhatse, a small town located 150 km to the west of Shigatse, and you may have lunch in local restaurant. After a short rest, you will go ahead to Tingri. You will pass Tsola Pass(4600m), and Gyatsola Pass(5248m). In the late afternoon, you enter Mt. Everest National Nature Reserve. You can enjoy the panorama of Himalaya at Gawula Pass (5198m).Then we drive along the New paved zigzag road to Rongpuk or the Tent Camp to stay overnight. If the weather is good, you can have a clear view of the sunset of golden Everest peak. Usually between May and October 15, we will carry on the last few kilometers to Everest Tent Camp to stay at campsite's nomad tenthouse, while from Oct.15 till end of April, we will stay at Rongbuk Monastery’s guesthouse or probably at Tashitsong town, 40 km from Everest Base Camp with lower altitude. Stay overnight in Nomad Tent or Rongbuk or Tashitsong village guesthouse subject to availability and weather conditionDay 3 EBC – Gyirong Border 370 km, Approx. 8 hrsGet local basic breakfast by yourself, and you are suggested to bring along some cookies, instant coffee. etc. of your own. You can get up early and enjoy the sunrise of Everest Peak at lodging area if the weather is good. And then, you can take the eco-bus to the Everest Base Camp. If you like trekking, you can do a short trek from the tent guesthouses community to the actual Everest Base Camp. For the 4km, it will take you about 1.5-2 hours on your physical condition. After sightseeing, we will drive to Gyirong, the border which connects Tibet & Nepal. On the way, travelers can enjoy breathtaking vista of Mt. Shishapangma and the Pekutso Lake. After passing the Ghungtang Lhamo(5236m), we will arrive in Gyirong in late afternoon.Day 4 Final Departure, tour ends once your guide and driver drop you off. All above hotel is not included.