Balking Horse Ridge

Shandong

This spot marks the point where Emperor Zhenzong had to dismount and continue by litter because his horse refused to go further.

  • Dai Temple

    Dai Temple

    2.9 MILES

    This magnificent Taoist temple complex is where all Tai'an roads lead, being the traditional first stop on the pilgrimage route up Tai Shan. The grounds,…

  • Huancheng Park

    Huancheng Park

    29.96 MILES

    This park on the Hucheng River is built around Black Tiger Spring (黑虎泉, Hēihǔ Quán), which empties into the old city moat through three stone tiger heads…

  • Thousand Buddha Mountain

    Thousand Buddha Mountain

    28.76 MILES

    Beginning in the Sui dynasty (581–618), pious folk carved Buddhas into this mountain southeast of the city centre. The oldest are at Xinguochan Temple,…

  • Hall of Heavenly Blessing

    Hall of Heavenly Blessing

    2.8 MILES

    The main hall of Dai Temple is the colossal, twin-eaved, nine-bay-wide Hall of Heavenly Blessing, which dates to AD 1009. The dark interior houses an…

  • Pervading Light Temple

    Pervading Light Temple

    1.74 MILES

    One of the few Buddhist shrines in the area, this simple temple dates to the Southern and Northern dynasties (AD 420–589), its arrangement of ancient pine…

  • Azure Clouds Temple

    Azure Clouds Temple

    1.48 MILES

    The sublimely perched Azure Clouds Temple is dedicated to Bixia. The iron tiling of the temple buildings is intended to prevent damage by strong winds,…

  • Path of 18 Bends

    Path of 18 Bends

    1.3 MILES

    Prosaically labelled '18 Twistings' on signposts, the gruelling Path of 18 Bends is an extremely steep 400m ascent to the mountain’s false summit;…

1. Cypress Cave

0.3 MILES

This tunnel of cypresses along the route is fancifully named.

2. Midway Gate to Heaven

0.41 MILES

This gateway marks the point where shuttle buses arrive from Tianwai Village and where some hikers, seeing the mountain steps disappearing into the clouds…

3. God of Wealth Temple

0.52 MILES

The small and smoky God of Wealth Temple is dedicated to Cáishén (财神), worshipped by everyone seeking a positive change in their fortunes.

5. Rock Valley Scripture

0.77 MILES

Located along the first part of the climb up Tai Shan, this massive inscription of a Buddhist text on the rock face was once hidden behind a waterfall.

6. Cloud Step Bridge

0.98 MILES

This bridge was once a modest wooden bridge spanning a torrent of waterfalls.

7. Five Great Pines

1.02 MILES

This huge pine tree, the last standing of the five ancient pines, was traditionally considered to be among the eight great sights of Tai Shan.

8. Wanxian Tower

1.07 MILES

The name of this large gate literally means 'Building of the Ten Thousand Immortals'.