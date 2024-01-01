This spot marks the point where Emperor Zhenzong had to dismount and continue by litter because his horse refused to go further.
Balking Horse Ridge
Shandong
2.9 MILES
This magnificent Taoist temple complex is where all Tai'an roads lead, being the traditional first stop on the pilgrimage route up Tai Shan. The grounds,…
29.96 MILES
This park on the Hucheng River is built around Black Tiger Spring (黑虎泉, Hēihǔ Quán), which empties into the old city moat through three stone tiger heads…
28.76 MILES
Beginning in the Sui dynasty (581–618), pious folk carved Buddhas into this mountain southeast of the city centre. The oldest are at Xinguochan Temple,…
0.68 MILES
The name of this hall means 'Hall of the Goddess of the Northern Star' and it was first constructed in 1542 under the magical name ‘Dragon Spring Nunnery’…
2.8 MILES
The main hall of Dai Temple is the colossal, twin-eaved, nine-bay-wide Hall of Heavenly Blessing, which dates to AD 1009. The dark interior houses an…
1.74 MILES
One of the few Buddhist shrines in the area, this simple temple dates to the Southern and Northern dynasties (AD 420–589), its arrangement of ancient pine…
1.48 MILES
The sublimely perched Azure Clouds Temple is dedicated to Bixia. The iron tiling of the temple buildings is intended to prevent damage by strong winds,…
1.3 MILES
Prosaically labelled '18 Twistings' on signposts, the gruelling Path of 18 Bends is an extremely steep 400m ascent to the mountain’s false summit;…
0.3 MILES
This tunnel of cypresses along the route is fancifully named.
0.41 MILES
This gateway marks the point where shuttle buses arrive from Tianwai Village and where some hikers, seeing the mountain steps disappearing into the clouds…
0.52 MILES
The small and smoky God of Wealth Temple is dedicated to Cáishén (财神), worshipped by everyone seeking a positive change in their fortunes.
0.77 MILES
Located along the first part of the climb up Tai Shan, this massive inscription of a Buddhist text on the rock face was once hidden behind a waterfall.
0.98 MILES
This bridge was once a modest wooden bridge spanning a torrent of waterfalls.
1.02 MILES
This huge pine tree, the last standing of the five ancient pines, was traditionally considered to be among the eight great sights of Tai Shan.
1.07 MILES
The name of this large gate literally means 'Building of the Ten Thousand Immortals'.