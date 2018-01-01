Welcome to Guǎngyuán

Those on their way to Xī’ān from Jiǔzhàigōu can take the most direct overland route via the midsized town of Guǎngyuán (广元) on the main Chéngdū–Xī’ān train line.

China’s only female emperor, Wu Zetian, was born in Guǎngyuán during the Tang dynasty. Huángzé Temple, with its pavilions and 1000 carvings, is dedicated to her. Further north near the east bank of the Jiālíng River, Qiānfú Cliff is a honeycomb of more than 7000 grotto carvings dating back 1500 years to the ancient cliff roads that linked Sìchuān to provinces further north.

