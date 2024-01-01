With its blue water, golden sand and shady coconut trees, it's no surprise that several large resorts have staked their claim to Shimei Bay. Still, if you're after a little relaxation among affordable luxury you'd do worse than stay here for a couple of days – the Le Méridien resort is a solid choice.
Shimei Bay
Hainan
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
3.52 MILES
What sounds like another of Hainan’s many tourist traps is actually a surprising retreat: a huge area of lightly tended tropical gardens with a network of…
4.54 MILES
If you like your ocean slate-blue and reckless (and largely resort free), Ri Yue Bay is for you. Colour is provided by local surfers rather than the usual…
Nearby Hainan attractions
3.52 MILES
What sounds like another of Hainan’s many tourist traps is actually a surprising retreat: a huge area of lightly tended tropical gardens with a network of…
4.54 MILES
If you like your ocean slate-blue and reckless (and largely resort free), Ri Yue Bay is for you. Colour is provided by local surfers rather than the usual…