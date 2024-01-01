Shimei Bay

Hainan

LoginSave

With its blue water, golden sand and shady coconut trees, it's no surprise that several large resorts have staked their claim to Shimei Bay. Still, if you're after a little relaxation among affordable luxury you'd do worse than stay here for a couple of days – the Le Méridien resort is a solid choice.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Xinglong Tropical Garden

    Xinglong Tropical Garden

    3.52 MILES

    What sounds like another of Hainan’s many tourist traps is actually a surprising retreat: a huge area of lightly tended tropical gardens with a network of…

  • Ri Yue Bay

    Ri Yue Bay

    4.54 MILES

    If you like your ocean slate-blue and reckless (and largely resort free), Ri Yue Bay is for you. Colour is provided by local surfers rather than the usual…

View more attractions

Nearby Hainan attractions

1. Xinglong Tropical Garden

3.52 MILES

What sounds like another of Hainan’s many tourist traps is actually a surprising retreat: a huge area of lightly tended tropical gardens with a network of…

2. Ri Yue Bay

4.54 MILES

If you like your ocean slate-blue and reckless (and largely resort free), Ri Yue Bay is for you. Colour is provided by local surfers rather than the usual…