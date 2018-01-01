Welcome to Luòyáng
Luòyáng was once the very centre of the Chinese universe and the eastern capital of the resplendent Tang dynasty. Tragically, little remains of this glorious past: the heart of the magnificent Sui dynasty palace complex was centred on the point where today’s Zhongzhou Zhonglu and Dingding Lu intersect in a frenzy of traffic.
Top experiences in Luòyáng
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Luòyáng activities
2-Day Luoyang Tour from Xi'an by High Speed Train
Day 1: Xi’an – Luoyang (L)After hotel pickup in Xi’an in the morning, you’re transferred to the railway station to board the high-speed train for Luoyang. Your local guide greets you upon arrival and drives you approximately 30 minutes to the Longmen Grottoes, where many Buddhist sculptures are delicately carved in stone cliffs next to the Yi River. Explore the site, including Fengxian Temple and the Wanfo Cave, each of which holds various ancient artifacts and features intricate decor. Afterward, you’re served lunch at local restaurant. Reboard the minivan and head to the Museum of Luoyang Eastern Zhou Royal Horse and Chariot Pits, where 400 tombs, 36 horse-and-chariot sacrificial pits, and more than 1,000 relics of the Eastern Zhou Dynasty (770 BC to 256 BC) were found preserved in perfect condition. Learn about the funeral custom of burying the royal horses and chariots, excavated in 2002.Then, continue to the Luoyang Museum, exhibiting items and various folk art collections from the Zhou period, including exquisite bronze ware of ancient China. Tour the museum with your guide and gain insight into the rich heritage of the region.Later, head to your comfortable accommodation to check in and retire for the evening. Your guide can recommend local restaurants for dinner (own expense).Overnight: 4-star hotel in LuoyangDay 2: Luoyang – Xi’an (B, L)After breakfast at your hotel, enjoy a scenic 2-hour drive through gorgeous valleys, bringing you to the UNESCO World Heritage–listed Shaolin Temple — a famous martial arts monastery and the birthplace of both kung fu and Zen Buddhism. Take a guided tour of the temple to see its impressive design, visiting Guanyin Hall, containing frescoes of fighting Shaolin monks. Visit the Hall of Heavenly Kings, the Pagoda Forest, the Dharma Cave and the Martial Arts Training Center. Watch a live kung fu performance and witness an incredible display of concentration and skill, with stunts such as breaking a metal bar with bare hands.After lunch at a local restaurant, your guide transfers you to the railway station in the afternoon. You’ll return to Xi’an by high-speed train, where you are free to explore or return to your hotel on your own.
Private Day Tour: Longmen Grottoes and White Horse Temple from Luoyang
Your tour guide and driver will pick you up from your hotel lobby in Luoyang City at 8:30 AM and start this exciting Luoyang full-day tour. Longmen Grottoes is one of the most famous grottoes in China and a World Heritage Site enlisted the UNESCO. There are about 2,100 grottoes and niches, 40 crematory urns, 3,600 inscribed stone tablets and 100,000 Buddhist images and statues. These live cultural relics lie amid green mountains and serpentine rivers.Lunch will be arranged at a local restaurant serving authentic Chinese dishes, very popular among local people. In the afternoon, visit White Horse Temple, backed by Mangshan Mountain and facing the Luohe River. White Horse Temple is regarded as the cradle land of Buddhism in China. In history, highly accomplished Buddhist monks from China, even world renowned Buddhist monks from abroad used to pay visits to White Horse Temple in pursuit of Buddhism inspirations and wisdom. When the tour ends, you will be transferred back to your hotel.
Luoyang One Day Private Tour of Shaolin Temple and Longmen Grottoes Including Lunch
Following pickup at your hotel in Luoyang at 9am, start your tour at Longmen Grottoes, which are considered a treasure house of ancient stone-carving art with more than 100,000 stone statues varying from 2 cm to 17.14 m high. Longmen Grottoes extends for about 1,094 yards along both banks of Yi River and approx. 12 km far away from Luoyang city. It is one of the three most valuable Buddhist Cave and rock carvings in China. After lunch at a local restaurant, drive to Shaolin Temple that is famous for Shaolin Kung Fu. You will have a chance to witness the real Kung Fu performed by Shaolin monks. Shaolin Temple is famous not only as one of China's most important Buddhist temples but also as the center of Chinese Kung Fu. First constructed in 495, the temple was mainly designed to accommodate Batuo, a famous Indian monk. Now Shaolin Temple is reputed as "the Number One Temple Under Heaven" and also listed as UNESCO World Cultural and Natural Heritage in 2010. The temple is the cradle of the Chinese Zen Buddhism and the Shaolin martial arts. After the tour is concluded, you will be escorted back to your hotel in Luoyang.
Best Luoyang Private One Day Tour
Your tour guide will greet you at your downtown Luoyang hotel lobby( or Luoyang Train Station) and take you directly to visit Shaolin Temple, a holy place for Buddhism and the origin place of Chinese Shaolin Kongfu. You will have chance to see a short Kongfu show performed by martial monks there. Next you will drive to visit Longmen Grottoes which is one of the top 4 Buddhist grottoes in China. That treasure house of ancient stone-carving houses over 100000 stone statues with largest ones taller than 17 meters and smallest ones shorter than 2 centimeters. If time allows and you like, we will drive to Luoyang downtown area where you will have other two highlight attractions to choose from for a visit, you can pick up one attraction from below: White Horse Temple: The temple was originally built in the Han Dynasty and it is acknowledged as the earliest Buddhist temple built in central China. Established by the Emperor Mingdi in 68AD the temple enjoys the fame No.1 Ancient Buddhist Temple in China. Luoyang Museum: The museum is a historical museum of Luoyang and in the museum there are over 1700 historical relics on display in 5 halls. Each hall reflects basic social facts of a period in ancient China.When all attraction was finished, trasnfer back to your hotel in Luoyang or to Luoyang Longmen Train station. Please kindly note the maximum service time is 9 hours. The extra hour cost is CNY100/ hour for guide and CNY80/hour for driver. Please pay the extra cost to guide and driver in cash when the tour ends.
Private Tour: 2-Day Luoyang Highlights of Shaolin Temple
Day 1: Luoyang (Lunch)Your tour guide and driver will meet you at your hotel in Luoyang and pick you up to visit the White Horse Temple. Established by Emperor Mingdi in 68 AD, White Horse Temple is the first Buddhist temple in China and has earned the reputation of "No.1 Ancient Temple of China". Later on we will go to the famous Shaolin Temple that is known for Shaolin Kung Fu. You will have a chance to see the Kung Fu show performed by actual Shaolin monks. Shaolin Temple is famous not only as one of China's most important Buddhist temples but also as the center of Chinese Kung Fu. First constructed in 495, the temple was mainly designed to accommodate Batuo, a famous Indian monk, but now Shaolin Temple is reputed as the "Number One Temple under Heaven" listed as UNESCO World Cultural and Natural Heritage in 2010 as part of the "Historic Monuments of Dengfeng". You can choose your preferable cuisine or restaurants for dinner at your own expense. Your guide can always provide restaurant recommendations. When the day is over, we will transfer you back to your hotel in Luoyang. Overnight accommodation is not included. Day 2: Luoyang (Lunch)In the morning, a private car will drive you to visit the Longmen Grottoes, a treasure house of ancient stone-carving art with more than 100,000 stone statues varying from 2 cm to 17.14 meter high. It extends for approx. 1,094 yards along both banks of Yi River. The second stop is Luoyang Museum, a historical museum of China that houses over 1,700 cultural and historical relics in 5 showrooms that present 5 different social development periods in China including the Primitive Society, the Slavery Society, and the Feudal Society. After the tour is finished, we will transfer you back to your hotel in Luoyang.
2 Days Luoyang Tour from Beijing by Bullet Train
Day 1 Beijing – Luoyang by High-speed Train G651(06:58/11:07) (Lunch)At 04:40 Pick up from your hotel in Beijing by our driver and transfer to Beijing train station and catch high-speed train G651(06:05/11:07) to Luoyang. Upon arrival, the tour guide and the driver will meet you at Luoyang Longmen Station. After lunch, transfer to visit Longmen Grottoes, a treasure house of ancient stone-carving art with more than 100,000 stone statues varying from 2cm to 17.14m high. It extends for approx. 1,094 yards along both banks of Yi River. The second stop is Luoyang Museum, a historical museum of China that houses over 1,700 cultural and historical relics in 5 showrooms that present 5 different social development periods in China including the Primitive Society, the Slavery Society, and the Feudal Society. After the tour is finished, we will transfer you back to your hotel in LuoyangAccommodation: Hotel booked by you Day 2: Luoyang-Beijing by High-speed train G666 (17:34/21:31)(Lunch)You will be picked up from your hotel by tour guide and head to White Horse Temple. Established by Emperor Mingdi in the year 68 AD, it is the first Buddhist temple in China and enjoys the reputation of the No.1 Ancient Temple of China. Next, we will move on to visit the Shaolin Temple that is known for Shaolin Kung Fu. You will have a chance to see the Kung Fu show performed by actual Shaolin monks. When the tour ends you will be escorted to Luoyang Longmen station and take high-speed train G666(17:34/21:31) back to Beijing. Upon arrival, you will be met and transferred back to your hotel by our driver.