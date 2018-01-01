Private Tour: 2-Day Luoyang Highlights of Shaolin Temple

Day 1: Luoyang (Lunch)Your tour guide and driver will meet you at your hotel in Luoyang and pick you up to visit the White Horse Temple. Established by Emperor Mingdi in 68 AD, White Horse Temple is the first Buddhist temple in China and has earned the reputation of "No.1 Ancient Temple of China". Later on we will go to the famous Shaolin Temple that is known for Shaolin Kung Fu. You will have a chance to see the Kung Fu show performed by actual Shaolin monks. Shaolin Temple is famous not only as one of China's most important Buddhist temples but also as the center of Chinese Kung Fu. First constructed in 495, the temple was mainly designed to accommodate Batuo, a famous Indian monk, but now Shaolin Temple is reputed as the "Number One Temple under Heaven" listed as UNESCO World Cultural and Natural Heritage in 2010 as part of the "Historic Monuments of Dengfeng". You can choose your preferable cuisine or restaurants for dinner at your own expense. Your guide can always provide restaurant recommendations. When the day is over, we will transfer you back to your hotel in Luoyang. Overnight accommodation is not included. Day 2: Luoyang (Lunch)In the morning, a private car will drive you to visit the Longmen Grottoes, a treasure house of ancient stone-carving art with more than 100,000 stone statues varying from 2 cm to 17.14 meter high. It extends for approx. 1,094 yards along both banks of Yi River. The second stop is Luoyang Museum, a historical museum of China that houses over 1,700 cultural and historical relics in 5 showrooms that present 5 different social development periods in China including the Primitive Society, the Slavery Society, and the Feudal Society. After the tour is finished, we will transfer you back to your hotel in Luoyang.