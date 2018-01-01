The drowsy walled town of Shānhǎiguān (山海关) is the fabled point where the Great Wall snakes out of the hills to meet the sea.

Read More

The area holds real interest for Wall enthusiasts: in addition to its claim as the eastern end of the Ming Wall (in fact, the Hǔshān Great Wall, beside the North Korean border, is 380km further east), there's an excellent museum and plenty of opportunity to explore large stretches of wild, unrestored Wall, climbing up and over the rugged, scrubland hills.

Bear in mind, however, that the town itself feels a bit soulless. With few residents remaining and no economy in the old town apart from tourism, what's left is something that feels mostly like a theme park, but without the rides.

Read Less