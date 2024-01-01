Ahu Vinapu

Rapa Nui (Easter Island)

Beyond the eastern end of the airport runway, a road heads south past some large oil tanks to this ceremonial platform, with two major ahu. One of them features neatly hewn, mortarless blocks akin to those found in Inca ruins. Both once supported moai that are now broken and lying facedown.

