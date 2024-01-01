Just off Plaza Constitución, this yellow-walled 16th-century building served as both San Sebastián's customs house and the count’s residence. According to folklore, Columbus drew water from the well that sits in the central patio here and used it to ‘baptise America’. Sadly, these days you can only admire the building's exterior.
Casa de la Aduana
San Sebastián de la Gomera
