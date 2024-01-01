Finca La Laja

Gran Canaria

LoginSave

Finca La Laja cultivates tropical fruit and grapes alongside coffee beans, and there's a tour that includes tastings of both their coffee and wine.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The facade of the Casa de Colon (also known as Columbus House), a museum in Las Palmas and a fine example of Canarian architecture.

    Casa-Museo de Colón

    15.64 MILES

    This fascinating museum documents Columbus’ voyages and features exhibits on the Canary Islands’ historical role as a staging post for transatlantic…

  • Dunas de Maspalomas

    Dunas de Maspalomas

    23.8 MILES

    These fabulous dunes cover 400 hectares and were designated a nature reserve in the 1990s, ensuring that the rapidly multiplying hotels would never…

  • Mirador de Unamuno

    Mirador de Unamuno

    4.06 MILES

    One of several viewpoints in town, the Mirador de Unamuno looks out onto a sweeping panorama of the vast volcanic caldera beyond – it is a stupefying…

  • Playa de las Canteras

    Playa de las Canteras

    15.15 MILES

    The fine 3km stretch of yellow sand is magnificent, and is considered by many to be one of the world's best city beaches. There’s an attractive seaside…

  • Iglesia de San Juan Bautista

    Iglesia de San Juan Bautista

    9.39 MILES

    The extraordinary, neo-Gothic church stands sullen watch over the bright, white houses of Arucas in a striking display of disproportion and contrast. The…

View more attractions

Nearby Gran Canaria attractions

1. Huerto de las Flores

2.53 MILES

A leafy retreat on a sweltering day, this charming 19th-century garden has more than 300 tropical plants and a cafe that serves coffee produced in the…

3. Museo de la Rama

2.62 MILES

Next to the Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de la Concepción, this small museum honours the town’s most important annual festival, La Rama, with explanations,…

4. Dedo de Dios

2.81 MILES

From the jetty you can see the stump of the Dedo de Dios (God’s Finger), a basalt monolithic rock, former icon of Puerto de las Nieves and a low-key…

5. Ermita Nuestra Señora de las Nieves

3.13 MILES

This beautiful, whitewashed chapel in Puerto de las Nieves sits just back from the water, a tiny and exceptionally rewarding haven of peace. The small…

6. Mirador de la Atalaya

3.84 MILES

Mirador de la Atalaya overlooks several troglodyte caves, some still inhabited, as well as the distant peak of El Teide in Tenerife.

7. Iglesia de San Matías

4.03 MILES

A delightful late-18th-century church with a carved wooden ceiling, frescoed altar and art-nouveau stained-glass windows.

8. Mirador de Unamuno

4.06 MILES

One of several viewpoints in town, the Mirador de Unamuno looks out onto a sweeping panorama of the vast volcanic caldera beyond – it is a stupefying…