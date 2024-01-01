Elgin County Railway Museum

Southwestern Ontario

This brick rail shed full of red-hot locomotive action is a must for trainspotters and the kid in everyone. Be sure to save time to clamber about the old steam engines, baggage cars and cabooses (inside and outside the museum), some decked out in Jumbo the Elephant murals. Special events such as comedy shows are held here.

Nearby Southwestern Ontario attractions

1. North American Railway Hall of Fame

0.18 MILES

From its home in the painstakingly restored Canada Southern Station, built in 1873, the North American Railway Hall of Fame operates a small museum and…

2. Jumbo the Elephant Memorial

1.31 MILES

A life-sized statue of Jumbo – the beloved seven-ton African elephant and star of the PT Barnum circus from 1882 to 1885 – sits on a hill near the…

3. Museum London

14.67 MILES

Focusing on the visual arts and how they fit together with history, London's vibrant museum has 5000-plus works of art and 25,000-plus artifacts. Free…

4. Jonathon Bancroft-Snell Gallery

14.71 MILES

Many of Canada's top ceramic artists are showcased in this labyrinthine gallery, which holds the largest collection of museum-quality ceramics in the…

5. Eldon House

14.81 MILES

Built in 1834, London's oldest surviving house remains virtually unchanged since the last century. Inside you'll find heirlooms and treasures belonging to…

6. Royal Canadian Regiment Museum

15.64 MILES

Inside the western wing of the historic Wolseley Barracks, 3km from downtown, this museum focuses on the oldest infantry regiment in Canada. Displays…

7. Ska-Nah-Doht Village & Museum

16.32 MILES

At this re-creation of a 1000-year-old Haudenosaunee longhouse community, village structures are encircled by a protective wall and maze. Self-guided tour…

8. Museum of Ontario Archaeology

17.48 MILES

This educational and research facility affiliated with the University of Western Ontario displays materials and artifacts spanning 11,000 years of…