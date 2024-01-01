Elgin County Railway Museum

This brick rail shed full of red-hot locomotive action is a must for trainspotters and the kid in everyone. Be sure to save time to clamber about the old steam engines, baggage cars and cabooses (inside and outside the museum), some decked out in Jumbo the Elephant murals. Special events such as comedy shows are held here.
