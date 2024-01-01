Since the early noughties, Ave de Monkland in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce has been transformed, with coffee bars, restaurants and condominiums springing up like mushrooms after a warm rain. It certainly has a village character as many people walk to the shops from their homes. Access is via the Villa-Maria metro station, from where you can walk southwest down Monkland.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
2.52 MILES
The charming, leafy expanse of Parc du Mont-Royal is charged for a wide range of outdoor activities. The wooded slopes and grassy meadows have stunning…
Musée des Beaux-Arts de Montréal
2.56 MILES
Montréal’s Museum of Fine Arts is an accessible and beautifully updated oasis of art housed in architecturally striking buildings. A visit here is a must…
3.72 MILES
Montréal's famous landmark, Notre Dame Basilica, is a 19th-century Gothic Revival masterpiece with spectacular craftsmanship – a visually pleasing, if…
1.09 MILES
The stunning Oratoire St-Joseph church built on the flanks of Mont-Royal commands grand views of the the Côte-des-Neiges area and northwest Montréal. The…
6.41 MILES
Montréal’s Jardin Botanique is the third-largest botanical garden in the world, after London’s Kew Gardens and Berlin’s Botanischer Garten.
3.7 MILES
This open square is framed by some of the finest buildings in Old Montréal, including its oldest bank, first skyscraper and Basilique Notre-Dame. The…
Pointe-à-Callière Cité d'archéologie et d'histoire de Montréal
3.76 MILES
One of Montréal's most fascinating sites, this museum takes visitors on a historical journey through the centuries, beginning with the early days of…
4.09 MILES
Montréal's Old Port has morphed into a park and fun zone paralleling the mighty St Lawrence River for 2.5km and punctuated by four grand quais (quays)…
Nearby Montréal attractions
1.11 MILES
This small museum provides a record of Jewish history and culture from pre-WWII Europe, during Nazi Germany, and after the Holocaust. The museum has many…
1.16 MILES
The lovely Westmount Park encompasses pathways, streams and concealed nooks that recall the whimsical nature of English public gardens. At the western…
1.41 MILES
The faux medieval towers of Westmount City Hall come as a surprise after the skyscrapers of downtown. This Tudor gatehouse in rough-hewn stone looks like…
1.83 MILES
This is the second-largest French-language university in the world, after the Sorbonne in Paris. Located on the north side of Mont-Royal, its most…
1.87 MILES
Westmount Square, designed by Bauhaus architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, is a modern complex with office towers, terrace and shopping concourse that…
1.87 MILES
Overlooking Beaver Lake, Le Pavillon is the place to go to rent ice skates and sleds in winter. Refreshments and sandwiches are sold at a snack bar; there…
8. Cimetière Notre-Dame-des-Neiges
1.87 MILES
More than one million people have found their final resting place here since this Catholic cemetery opened in 1854, making it the largest cemetery in…