Conception Bay Museum

Newfoundland & Labrador

LoginSave

Learn about notables who have made their way here, including the pirate Peter Easton and aviator Amelia Earhart, at this redbrick former customs house.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Signal Hill National Historic Site

    Signal Hill National Historic Site

    26.18 MILES

    The city's most famous landmark is worth it for the glorious view alone, though there's much more to see. The tiny castle atop the hill is Cabot Tower,…

  • The Rooms

    The Rooms

    24.95 MILES

    Not many museums offer the chance to see a giant squid, hear avant-garde sound sculptures and peruse ancient weaponry all under one roof. But that's The…

  • Cape Spear Lighthouse

    Cape Spear Lighthouse

    29.96 MILES

    Constructed in 1835, the oldest surviving lighthouse in the province sits on the dramatic headlands of the continent's most easterly point. The wind here…

  • Quidi Vidi

    Quidi Vidi

    25.95 MILES

    Over Signal Hill, away from town, is the tiny picturesque village of Quidi Vidi. Check out the 18th-century battery and the lakeside regatta museum, but…

  • CA Pippy Park

    CA Pippy Park

    22.59 MILES

    The feature-filled 13-sq-km CA Pippy Park coats downtown's northwestern edge. Recreational facilities include walking trails, picnic areas, playgrounds, a…

  • Brigus Tunnel

    Brigus Tunnel

    10.96 MILES

    Back in its heyday as a busy port, Capt Abram Bartlett needed a new deepwater berth. Brigus was ideal, but the surrounding cliffs made docking tricky. His…

  • Harbour Grace Airfield

    Harbour Grace Airfield

    1.71 MILES

    This is the airstrip Amelia Earhart launched from in 1932 when she became the first woman to cross the Atlantic solo. In fact, it may have been the first…

View more attractions

Nearby Newfoundland & Labrador attractions

1. Harbour Grace Airfield

1.71 MILES

This is the airstrip Amelia Earhart launched from in 1932 when she became the first woman to cross the Atlantic solo. In fact, it may have been the first…

2. Cupids Legacy Centre

10.13 MILES

This is an exceptionally well-executed small museum, full of historical artifacts and cool interpretive exhibits, including a recreated school house,…

4. Stone Barn Museum

10.92 MILES

Little community museums are common across Newfoundland, and this one feels like a standard example of the genre – it's stuffed with old photos, clothes,…

5. Hawthorne Cottage

10.93 MILES

Capt Robert Bartlett made more than 20 Arctic expeditions, and in 1909 cleared a trail in the ice that enabled US commander Robert Peary to make his…

6. Brigus Tunnel

10.96 MILES

Back in its heyday as a busy port, Capt Abram Bartlett needed a new deepwater berth. Brigus was ideal, but the surrounding cliffs made docking tricky. His…

7. Bell Island

12.43 MILES

The largest of Conception Bay's little landmasses makes an interesting day trip from St John's. It was the only place on the continent hit by German…

8. Bell Island Community Museum

12.65 MILES

Miners here used to work in shafts under the sea at the world's largest submarine iron mine. Conditions were grim: the museum tells tales of adolescents…