An eerie sight is the wreck of the Santa Maria, a rusting hulk laid out on a stormy stretch of beach to the north of Sal Rei along Costa de Boa Esperança. While this makes a decent half-day walk, it's better not to attempt it as there have been muggings on this route; take a taxi or visit it as part of an island tour instead.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Praia de Estoril

    Praia de Estoril

    3.54 MILES

    A short stroll south of the Sal Rei town centre, this lovely beach has turquoise waters and white sands, making it a fine setting for a day out. A handful…

  • Centro de Artes e Cultura

    Centro de Artes e Cultura

    3.26 MILES

    This new arts centre hosts a wide range of events, from art and photography exhibitions to African craft and jewellery shows. There's also a 350-seat…

  • Curral Velho

    Curral Velho

    15.67 MILES

    The spooky village of Curral Velho was abandoned due to near-endless drought. You can wander amid the crumbling ruins of the old buildings, then head down…

  • Morro Negro

    Morro Negro

    15.29 MILES

    The Morro Negro lighthouse, standing atop a 150m-high cape, is Cabo Verde's most easterly point. The views are spectacular.

