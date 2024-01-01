An eerie sight is the wreck of the Santa Maria, a rusting hulk laid out on a stormy stretch of beach to the north of Sal Rei along Costa de Boa Esperança. While this makes a decent half-day walk, it's better not to attempt it as there have been muggings on this route; take a taxi or visit it as part of an island tour instead.
Santa Maria
Boa Vista
