One Day Private Tour By Car From Varna or Sofia To Buzludzha Monument

This is a one day guided tour that takes you to the Buzludzha Monument. Buzludzha is a historical peak in the Central Balkan Mountains, Bulgaria, 1,441 metres high. The Buzludzha Monument on the peak was built by the Bulgarian communist regime to commemorate the events in 1891 when the socialists led by Dimitar Blagoev assembled secretly in the area to form an organised socialist movement with the founding of the Bulgarian Social Democratic Party, a forerunner of the Bulgarian Communist Party. The Monument was opened in 1981. It is no longer maintained by the Bulgarian government and it has fallen into disuse. The building exemplifies the brutalist architectural style common to many state constructed communist buildings. The private groups departing from Sofia there will be one additional stop in Koprivshtitsa. Koprivshtitsa is one of the most characteristic Bulgarian towns, still preserving the atmosphere of the Bulgarian National Revival period of the 19th century. The town is huddled in the mountain-folds, 111 km east of Sofia. The town boasts a large number of architectural monuments from the period, 383 in all, most of which have been restored to their original appearance. Collections of ethnographical treasures, old weapons, National Revival works of art, fine fretwork, household weaves and embroidery, national costumes and typical Bulgarian jewelry have also been preserved. The groups departing from Varna will have an additional stop at the Etar Architectural-Ethnographic Complex. This is an open-air museum and a neighbourhood of Gabrovo (8 km south of its center), located on the northern edge of the Bulgarka Nature Park, between the park and the city of Gabrovo. It presents the Bulgarian customs, culture and craftsmanship. It spans over an area of 7 ha and contains a total of 50 objects, including water installations and houses with craftsmen's workshops attached. As a whole, the complex's goal is to illustrate the architecture, way of life and economy of Gabrovo and the region during the Bulgarian National Revival. You will be picked up from your accommodation/hotel in Varna or Sofia at 8 AM. On our way to the Buzludzha Monument we will stop either in Koprivshtitsa or the Etar Architectural-Ethnographic Complex, where we will spend about an hour time. Then we will continue to the Monument. After a walk and photo sessions we will stop for a lunch at a nice restaurant in the region. At the late afternoon you will sett off back to Varna/Sofia, where we will arrive at about 20.00 pm.