Welcome to Koprivshtitsa
Today, Koprivshtitsa's few streets are dotted with historic homes interspersed with rambling, overgrown lanes, making it a romantic getaway and a safe and fun place for children.
Top experiences in Koprivshtitsa
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Koprivshtitsa activities
Plovdiv and Koprivshtitsa Day Trip from Sofia
Start your day with a pickup from central Sofia in the early morning. Hop inside an air-conditioned minivan with your expert driver-guide, and then relax as you travel out of the Bulgarian capital to the city of Plovdiv, one of the oldest towns in the country and Bulgaria’s second largest city.On arrival, after around two hours, stretch your legs on a walking tour of the city’s sights. With your guide leading the way, wander along Plovdiv’s cobbled streets, lined with bohemian cafes and art galleries, and hear about the 7,000-year-old settlement’s history and culture. Stroll amid the many house museums and historical monuments in Plovdiv’s lovely Old Town, and learn how it has been restored to its mid-19th-century appearance. Snap photos of the Thracian, Roman, Byzantine and Bulgarian antiquities, and perhaps see the Plovdiv Regional Ethnographic Museum or wonder at the Roman amphitheater.After touring Plovdiv, break for lunch at a local restaurant (own expense), and then return to your minivan and take in the scenic sights on route to Koprivshtitsa, a charming town with a fascinating history and beautiful 19th-century architecture. Enjoy a guided walking tour and learn how the tranquil town was the site of the Liberation of Bulgaria during the Russo-Turkish War, leading to its release from Ottoman rule. Then, choose to visit the homes of some of Koprivshtitsa’s most-celebrated residents, from rebels to writers.When the time comes, begin the journey back to Sofia, where your day trip concludes with a drop-off at Alexander Nevsky Cathedral.Please note: If you take this tour between May and June, you’ll enjoy an additional stop on the way to Plovdiv to see the picturesque rosa damascene (oil-yielding rose) fields.
Plovdiv and Koprivshtitsa Full Day Excursion from Sofia
The cliche "you must see Plovdiv to see Bulgaria" is absolutely true and there is so much to explore in the country's second largest town. Plovdiv is about 1,5 hours drive from Sofia and is situated in the western part of the Thracian Valley. It is one of the oldest settlements in the world, having emerged on the three adjacent hills – the beginning of its history dates back to 4,000 years BC. It has preserved Thracian, Roman and Bulgarian heritage from different epochs. There will be a walking tour in the heart of the town and you will learn lots of historical facts and legends while exploring its most interesting sightseeing places. In the afternoon you will go to the charming town of Koprivshtitsa, with its fascinating history and authentic 19th century architecture. Spend the rest of the day in this small and picturesque town situated in Central Bulgaria among the slopes of Stara Planina Mountain that carries a specific spirit of tranquility and eternity. Learn about the dramatic Bulgarian History from your professional guide and get the chance to visit the original houses of the heroes of the April Uprising.
Koprivshtitsa and Starosel Tour
Koprivshtitsa is a small settlement, with typical Bulgarian architecture from 19th century, situated in a picturesque valley among the mountains in the central part of Bulgaria. It is a town with a special spirit, now turned into a museum, where you can feel the unique atmosphere of the Revival Period in Bulgaria. Beautiful 19th century houses, home to some of the most important Bulgarians like writers Dimcho Debelyanov and Luben Karavelov, the rebels for freedom, as well as Georgi Benkovski and Todor Kableshkov. Outstanding ethnographic treasures can be seen together with significant historical monuments: specific architecture, original furniture, old weapons, national costumes, traditional hand-crafts, precious jewellery.Starosel is mainly known for its abundance of ancient Neolithic and Thracian remains, some dating from 5th-6th millennium BC. In antiquity, it was an important and wealthy Thracian city in the 5th century BC, as evidenced by the excavations, made in the 20th century. The largest underground temple in the Balkans, along with a mausoleum, were found under the Chetinyova Mogila. The temple, as well as the nearby Thracian king’s residence under Mount Kozi Gramadi, were likely built during the reign of Amatokos II (359-351 BC). In Starosel you can visit a popular wine cellar and try some of the best wine sorts from the Thracia region.Itinerary: This tour starts from your hotel. After a 2-hour transfer we will reach the town of Koprivshtitsa for a 2-hour tour. Next, after a 30-minute transfer, it is time for the tour of Starosel. Visit to the ancient settlement and the Thracian temple, and participate in an optional wine tasting. Return to Sofia – the tour ends at your hotel.
One Day Private Tour By Car From Varna or Sofia To Buzludzha Monument
This is a one day guided tour that takes you to the Buzludzha Monument. Buzludzha is a historical peak in the Central Balkan Mountains, Bulgaria, 1,441 metres high. The Buzludzha Monument on the peak was built by the Bulgarian communist regime to commemorate the events in 1891 when the socialists led by Dimitar Blagoev assembled secretly in the area to form an organised socialist movement with the founding of the Bulgarian Social Democratic Party, a forerunner of the Bulgarian Communist Party. The Monument was opened in 1981. It is no longer maintained by the Bulgarian government and it has fallen into disuse. The building exemplifies the brutalist architectural style common to many state constructed communist buildings. The private groups departing from Sofia there will be one additional stop in Koprivshtitsa. Koprivshtitsa is one of the most characteristic Bulgarian towns, still preserving the atmosphere of the Bulgarian National Revival period of the 19th century. The town is huddled in the mountain-folds, 111 km east of Sofia. The town boasts a large number of architectural monuments from the period, 383 in all, most of which have been restored to their original appearance. Collections of ethnographical treasures, old weapons, National Revival works of art, fine fretwork, household weaves and embroidery, national costumes and typical Bulgarian jewelry have also been preserved. The groups departing from Varna will have an additional stop at the Etar Architectural-Ethnographic Complex. This is an open-air museum and a neighbourhood of Gabrovo (8 km south of its center), located on the northern edge of the Bulgarka Nature Park, between the park and the city of Gabrovo. It presents the Bulgarian customs, culture and craftsmanship. It spans over an area of 7 ha and contains a total of 50 objects, including water installations and houses with craftsmen's workshops attached. As a whole, the complex's goal is to illustrate the architecture, way of life and economy of Gabrovo and the region during the Bulgarian National Revival. You will be picked up from your accommodation/hotel in Varna or Sofia at 8 AM. On our way to the Buzludzha Monument we will stop either in Koprivshtitsa or the Etar Architectural-Ethnographic Complex, where we will spend about an hour time. Then we will continue to the Monument. After a walk and photo sessions we will stop for a lunch at a nice restaurant in the region. At the late afternoon you will sett off back to Varna/Sofia, where we will arrive at about 20.00 pm.
Old Town Koprivshtitsa Day Trip with wine tasting
The tour departs at 9 a.m. from your hotel to the charming town of Koprivshtitsa, with its fascinating history and authentic 19th century architecture. Spend the day at leisure in this small and picturesque town situated in Central Bulgaria among the slopes of "Stara Planina" Mountain that carries a specific spirit of tranquility and eternity. Inside the houses - museums from the National Revival Period you will explore works of art, fine fretwork, household weaves and embroidery, national costumes and typical Bulgarian jewelry as well as authentic furniture from 150 years ago. Learn about the dramatic Bulgarian History from your professional guide and get the chance to visit the original houses of the heroes of the April Uprising.After the tour you will have the chance to try 3 different kinds of wine along with some traditional local "meze" (tapas).
Koprivshtitsa Full Day Excursion From Sofia
The tour departs at 9 a.m. from your hotel to the charming town of Koprivshtitsa, with its fascinating history and authentic 19th century architecture. Spend the day at leisure in this small and picturesque town situated in Central Bulgaria among the slopes of "Stara Planina" Mountain that carries a specific spirit of tranquillity and eternity. Inside the houses - museums from the National Revival Period you will explore works of art, fine fretwork, household weaves and embroidery, national costumes and typical Bulgarian jewellery as well as authentic furniture from 150 years ago. Learn about the dramatic Bulgarian History from your professional guide and get the chance to visit the original houses of the heroes of the April Uprising.