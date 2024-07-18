With all of its east border being on the Black Sea, Bulgaria offers a diverse range of beaches to suit every taste. From secluded, untouched sands perfect for sun worshippers to vibrant beach bars with a party vibe, there's plenty of choice along the nearly 400km-long (250-mile) coastline. When conditions allow, head out on the water to try windsurfing or surfing.

The peak season for visitors on the Bulgarian seaside is in July and August when the temperatures are usually over 35°C (95°F). June offers a great alternative with fewer people, although temperatures might be lower (around 30°C/86°F) and the weather less predictable. September is even better if you want to avoid all the crowds and go for some budget-friendly end-of-season travels – just watch out for local public holidays around September 6 and 24, which will be more crowded with inflated prices.

From north to south, check out these beautiful beaches on the Bulgarian seaside.

1. Krapets Beach

Best for budget beachside camping

For a peaceful seaside getaway, get a glimpse of the untouched beauty of the North Black Sea coast at Krapets Beach. There is a vast expanse of sandy shore surrounded by nature. On-site amenities include a small beach bar and a stage hosting occasional musical and theater performances. If you're looking for a budget-friendly seaside vacation, stay in a bungalow or set up a tent at Camping Krapec.

2. Bolata Beach

Best for watching the sunrise

Tucked away on the North Black Sea coast, Bolata is part of the Kaliakra Nature Reserve, home to rare flora and fauna, including some protected species of turtles and bats. Keep an eye out for migrating birds who pass over the nearby lake, and take in scenic views out to sea from the top of the striking red cliffs. Accessible by car, this beach gulf is a favorite among Bulgarians. If you’re feeling adventurous, wake up early to catch the sunrise from the top of the rock face above the beach – you'll need to hike for about 20 minutes to reach the top.

Find family fun and all-inclusive convenience at Golden Sands near Varna © MihailDechev / Getty Images

3. Golden Sands

Best for families on an all-inclusive vacation

Golden Sands – with its golden sandy shore – is ideal for those seeking all-inclusive convenience at top-notch resorts with entertainment. There are also many restaurants, cafes and shops nearby. Grab a spot on one of the comfortable loungers on the beach or take a swim under the watchful eye of the lifeguards who are on duty during daylight hours. Safe swimming and many local playgrounds make this beach a popular choice for families with small children.

4. Kara Dere

Best beach for nature lovers

Well hidden in the middle of the Black Sea coast, the long sandy beach of Kara Dere is one of the Bulgarian seaside's untouched spots, and a place beloved by locals. Accessible only by a rugged dirt road, it's a bit of a challenge to reach, and there are no nearby amenities – all of which add to its charm. Find relief from the heat in the long forest strip alongside the beach. You may see people settling down for the evening in the nearby woods, but note that camping is not legal here as it is a protected area.

5. Gradina Beach

Best for bars, restaurants and beachside entertainment

A beloved destination for both Bulgarians and foreigners, Gradina is a long-time favorite. Boasting numerous bars, restaurants and entertainment options, it's a hot spot for a younger crowd of beachgoers looking for fun and relaxation by the sea.

It's easy to find some space on Drivers' Beach near Sozopol © NatVV / Shutterstock

6. Drivers' Beach

Best for avoiding crowds

Also known as Alepu, this beach spreads alongside the long – but not busy – road that gave it its name. It’s a sandy beach with plenty of space. Camping is not allowed but its proximity to several small beachside towns makes it an ideal choice when other local seaside spots are crowded.

7. Primorsko North Beach

Best for windsurfing and surfing

Dodge the summer high season months of July and August and head to Primorsko North in June or September when there are amazing opportunities for windsurfing and surfing. Book a lesson with Akasha Surf School – where you'll find a vibrant community of adventure and nature lovers – to turn your beach vacation into a memorable experience. It also has a designated coworking area on the beach overlooking the sea, so you can get some work done in between your surf lessons.

8. Varvara Central Beach

Best small beach

Varvara Central Beach is a unique escape without any of the big hotels or restaurants found elsewhere on the coast. Located in the charming village of Varvara, arrive early to secure a spot on the cozy beach that has a small bar at one end. Every summer, the Wake Up Stran-Jah music festival brings together local and international DJ artists for a three-day event.

The river meets the sea at Veleka Beach near Sinemorets © Dinko Georgiev / Shutterstock

9. Veleka

Best for bird-watchers

Veleka Beach in Sinemorets offers a spectacular natural setting – where the river meets the sea – with easy access to town amenities. Perfect for families and nature enthusiasts, this beach is part of the Veleka River Nature Reserve. This is one of the popular places in Bulgaria for bird-watching as the famous migration route, Via Pontica, passess above this area. A bit further up the river, you can enjoy a boat tour and look out for some of the local flora and fauna species that are part of the nature reserve.

10. Lipite

Best peaceful beach

You can only reach Lipite beach by taking a 20-minute walk south of Butamyata beach in the charming town of Sinemorets. Nestled between high cliffs, this wide sandy beach has no bars or shops, so bring everything you need with you, including lots of water and an umbrella for some shade. There are many more popular beaches around, so people tend to come here when they want to escape the crowds and enjoy some peace.

11. Silistar

Best beach away from big towns and cities

Silistar, one of the southernmost beaches on the seaside, is a sandy bay area nestled between rocks and woods. It’s a popular destination for many locals, with a windsurfing and surfing school, and some food and drinks places open in the summer months. Head here for a beach day away from big towns – there’s also a designated camping area if you want to stay longer.