Famous for its ski slopes, the small mountain town of Bansko, Bulgaria is drawing savvy travelers all year long with a diverse array of activities.

Adventurous mountain lovers, social butterflies and travelers looking for peace and quiet surrounded by nature will love this little town, whose many faces can surprise. In recent years, Bansko has become a favorite of non-Bulgarians and digital nomads choosing this place as a new home base – and for good reason.

Whether you’re visiting just for a weekend or staying for a couple of months, start planning now with this list of unmissable things to do in Bansko.

Bansko’s atmospheric Old Town dates back centuries – and feels truly timeless. iStockphoto

1. Soak in the streets of the Old Town

Bansko’s cobblestoned Old Town is the heart of the city, with many families having lived in its typically Bulgarian houses for generations. Take a stroll through these streets and hear the echoes of centuries-old traditions and the warm, welcoming spirit of the locals. The friendly guides of Bansko Free Tour can provide a lively overview of the town and a first-hand account of what it’s like living there.

Local tip: A small river runs alongside Gotse Delchev St – making it a great spot for a relaxing promenade. Grab a smoothie at the newly opened Cherry Berry and snap a photo with the stunning Pirin Mountains as a backdrop.

2. Get a glimpse of history at a house-museum

Immerse yourself in local history by visiting the house of the revival hero Neofit Rilski; the home of beloved poet Nikola Vaptsarov; the historical complex of Radonova House; and the impressively decorated House of Velyan. These fascinating sites reflect Bansko’s rich history.

Planning tip: Stop by the Bansko Visitor Information Center to get information from the helpful staff for each site’s location, current opening hours and other recommendations in town.

Keep an eye out for nesting cranes at the top of St Trinty’s bell tower. Efimova Anna/Shutterstock

3. Admire St Trinity Church

Centrally located St Trinity Church stands as a testament to Bansko’s spiritual and cultural heritage. Built in 1835, the Orthodox church features frescoes, intricate woodwork and an impressive bell tower. Come in the warmer months to spot the family of storks that nest in the belfry.

Local tip: If you visit Bansko around Orthodox Easter, join locals in lighting a candle and walking around the church during the traditional celebrations at the midnight mass that ushers in Easter Sunday.

4. Dine at a traditional mehana…

The Bansko region is proud of its distinctive local cuisine. Many local taverns – called mehanas – serve traditional Bulgarian fare and local Bansko specialties. Take a table to dig into dishes like chomlek (veal and potato stew) and kapama (a mix of rice, sauerkraut, veal, pork and chicken, cooked in a pot). It’s hard to resist an order of Banski starets (which translates to “Bansko old man”), a dried-pork sausage served as an appetizer).

Local tip: A few favorite local mehanas are Obetsanova Мehana, Bai Kotse, Chevermeto and Valevitsata Tavern.

5. …or sample newer artisan-food and coffee spots

In recent years, Bansko has seen some wonderful artisan food and coffee places pop up. Enjoy banitsa (Bulgarian pastry) with a modern twist at Lyubanitsa, savor sourdough artisan bread at The French Guy and enjoy delicious brunch fare at Skabrin Resto Bar. For vegan buffet-style meals, head to Le Retro Hostel. And don't miss the specialty coffee at Black Honey.

Savvy skiers and snowboarders flock to Bansko’s slopes for good reason. Kisa Markiza/Getty Images

6. Enjoy winter fun on the slopes – and at the après scene, too

From mid-December through mid-April, Bansko draws downhill enthusiasts from all over Europe – and the world – with slopes that are great for both beginners and advanced skiers and snowboarders. Winter is also when all the town’s restaurants, bars, clubs are open, offering plenty of entertainment.

Local tip: We recommend a Bansko getaway toward the end of ski season, in March and especially April. Avoid the month of February if you can, as this is when it gets really busy.

7. Buy fresh local produce at the Sunday market

No matter the season, every week farmers and traders from the area bring their local produce to the buzzing Bansko Sunday market. Shoppers find fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, pickled foods, homemade honey, eggs, many dried and fresh spices, nuts, and more. A regular flea market also takes place at the same time, a few streets away.

8. Enjoy summer culture in the town square

To make Bansko a year-round destination, the municipality organizes various cultural, arts and music events outside of the ski season. The rich program features arts-and-crafts markets, an open-air cinema with summer movie nights, musical performances and more. Notable cultural and musical events on the calendar include Bansko Jazz Fest and Bansko Opera Fest in August, and Bansko Film Fest in November.

Ride up the mountain in the warm months to enjoy a range of adventurous activities. Алексей Облов/Getty Images

9. Ride the gondola to enjoy Banderishka Polyana in summer

In the summer, Bankso’s gondola becomes a fun attraction for both kids and adults, taking you up to the summer attractions at Banderishka Polyana. These include Europe's longest slide (400m/1312ft), mini golf and more.

Planning tip: Don’t miss Baikusheva Mura, a 1300-year-old pine tree that lies at the end of an hour-long hike from the gondola station. You can also reach the tree by car.

10. Hit the mountain-biking trails

As you hurtle down a mountain-biking trail, you’ll discover why Bansko is a playground for action sports – especially downhill mountain biking in the summer. The local biking community maintains several exciting routes, all perfect for thrill-seekers. Enjoy the adrenaline rush as you navigate the tracks and take in the beautiful mountain scenery.

Planning tip: Take your bike on the Gondola lift during the summer months to enjoy trails that start higher up in the mountain. And you enjoy them over and over with a day or even full-summer-season pass for bikers.

11. Cowork and even co-live with fellow digital nomads

Over the last few years, fast internet connections, the affordable cost of living, a low income tax, and strong community have turned Bansko into a magnet for digital nomads. Get some work done in one of the coworking spaces – Coworking Bansko, Nestwork and Altspace. If you want fully embrace the remote lifestyle, coliving spaces catering to digital nomads include Coliving Bansko, Valentina Heights, Avalon Coliving and Nomadico.

Planning tip: A week-long festival with networking sessions, lectures and activities, the Bansko Nomad Fest at the end of June attracts more than 500 attendees from all over the world.

Maya Karkalicheva/Getty Images

12. Hike the Pirin’s peaks

To truly experience what makes Bansko special, you have to hit the hiking trails in the Pirin Mountains, which offer stunning vistas of peaks, meadows and lakes. The majestic Vihren Peak is the star of every postcard, while Todorka Peak impresses with impressive views of Vihren and other high points. For the brave, Koncheto Ridge offers a challenging, adrenaline-filled adventure.

Planning tip: The summer hiking season starts in late May and early June, when the snow starts melting, and continues to October.