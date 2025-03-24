Heading to Bulgaria? Get ready for plenty of outdoor action! Dramatic mountain ranges, a beach-fringed shoreline, and scenic river valleys set the stage for endless activities, from hiking and skiing to wild swimming and wildlife spotting.

From spring to fall, Bulgaria is a great choice for nature-based holiday adventures, thanks to the pleasant weather, backed up by trips to historic cities and cultural encounters. Come winter, Bulgaria’s mountains are a playground for downhill skiing, with plentiful snow from December to March, particularly in the Rila, Pirin and Rodopi Mountains.

By June, the Black Sea beaches have warmed up enough for swimming and sunbathing. Summer temperatures often rise above 30°C (86°F), making the coast a prime destination for sunseekers.

The peak tourist season lasts from June through September, bringing crowds to Bulgaria’s cities as well as the beaches. Away from the coast, Bulgaria offers ample opportunities for birding, hiking, cycling, caving, kayaking, and just about every other enjoyable outdoor activity.

For budget trips – and to avoid the crowds – the spring (April to May) and fall (September to October) seasons are the sweet spots. With mild temperatures, lower prices and fewer tourists, these seasons are perfect for exploring Bulgaria’s cities, cultural sites and hiking trails.

Whether you're here for outdoor adventures, seaside relaxation or cities and culture, here are the best times to visit Bulgaria.

The mountains of Pirin National Park call out to hikers in spring and fall. Maya Karkalicheva/Getty Images

Spring and autumn are best for outdoor activities and fewer visitors

With temperatures moderated by the proximity of the Black Sea and the Mediterranean, the spring and fall seasons are great times for walking, hiking and wildlife watching – all beloved activities in Bulgaria.

The Pirin Mountains in the southwest offer prime walking country, in an alpine landscape of glacial valleys and crystal-clear lakes. More hikes are possible in the Rila Mountains, a rugged, rocky, heavily forested range in the east of Bulgaria, with plunging glacial valleys and abundant plant life.

Much loved by long-distance walkers, the trans-European E3, E4 and E8 hiking trails cut across the countryside. For the biggest range of landscapes, follow the E3 from the crest of the Stara Planina mountain range all the way to the coast at Cape Emine.

You don’t have to be a mountaineer to enjoy Bulgaria’s incredible scenery. Pirin National Park features stunning mountaintop views and more than 180 glacial lakes, some accessible on easy day hikes.

Some of the best hiking in the area can be found in Bâlgarka Nature Park, a pristine area of natural wilderness covering the northern flanks of the Stara Planina mountains. Wolves, bears and jackals roam the forested slopes, although you’re more likely to see roe deer, especially in the early mornings.

Easter is an atmospheric time to attend a service at a Bulgarian Orthodox church. R R/Shutterstock

Set in a unique position at the southern end of Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast, Strandzha Nature Park hosts both natural and cultural treasures, providing shelter for ancient ruins, myriad mammals and 134 breeding species of birds. This expanse of forested hills is accessible from the resort towns of Ahtopol and Sinemorets.

Bulgaria’s deep connection to nature is intertwined with its cultural traditions, many of which have been celebrated here for centuries. Easter is the most important celebration for the Bulgarian Orthodox Church, marked by midnight masses full of incense and chanting, vibrant egg-fighting competitions, and special breads shared with family and friends.

The calm spring and fall seasons are also good times to enjoy Bulgaria’s cultured cities without the crowds. Take time to explore Sofia’s historic churches, art spaces and markets, Plovdiv’s ancient Greek ruins, or the historic old town and atmospheric fortress of Veliko Târnovo.



Bulgaria's Black Sea beaches range from busy tourist hotspots to empty strips of sand. Nenov Brothers Images/Shutterstock

Summer is best for hitting the beaches and mountains

Whether you want to soak up the sun, dance until dawn, or unwind in the water, Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast has a beach to suit every traveler all summer long. In the south, Veleka Beach is unbeatable, with the sea on one side and a scenic river on the other; you can swim in the sea, then rent a stand-up paddleboard (SUP) to glide over the placid surface of the freshwater lagoon formed by the river.

Which beach you choose in Bulgaria will partly come down to the season. With the Dyavolska (Devil’s) River at its northern end, Primorsko’s central beach is particularly scenic, but it gets swamped by visitors during the July to August peak season. At this time of year, the smaller and more elegant resort towns of Kiten and Chernomorets are good alternatives.

Bulgaria’s biggest seaside resort, Sunny Beach (Slânchev Bryag) near Burgas, is the Black Sea coast’s hyperactive answer to the Spanish Costas. Several kilometers of prime sandy beaches attract more international sun-worshippers than any other resort in the country, but this is probably the most expensive place to visit in Bulgaria.

Every imaginable seaside activity is on offer, from mini-golf to parasailing, backed up by abundant restaurants and clubs. If it feels too frantic, you can hop on a bus to the next resort along the coast, Sveti Vlas; markedly more laid-back, it’s known as Russian Village after its predominant clientele.

Sveti Konstantin is a small, sedate beach resort northeast of Varna, with hotels attractively spaced out among parkland. It’s less commercial than the other resorts and has long been popular with older holidaymakers. Further north, Golden Sands (Zlatni Pyasâtsi) was Bulgaria’s original seaside resort, with a 4km stretch of sandy beach and some of the best nightlife on the coast.

Kazanlâk's Rose Festival is one of Bulgaria's most colorful celebrations. Max Bukovski/Shutterstock

Every summer, Bulgaria comes alive with festivals celebrating its rich traditions. In June, the Rose Festival in Kazanlâk fills the air with the scent of blooming roses. Visitors can sip rose liqueur, enjoy street parades, and be showered with petals and rose water.

For a truly unique experience, the fire-dancing ceremony of Nestinarstvo is recorded on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list. It takes place in June in the village of Bulgari in the Strandzha region, honoring the saints, Constantine and Helena.

July brings the Bansko International Folklore Festival, filling the mountains with the sounds of traditional Bulgarian music and dance. For something truly special, the Koprivshtitsa Folk Festival – held once every five years in August in the town of Koprivshtitsa – offers a rare chance to experience Bulgaria’s most vibrant folk traditions at one unforgettable event.

August is also the time for the fascinating Festival of National Costume in the village of Zheravna, celebrating the rich traditions of Bulgaria’s rural communities, and the Wake Up Open Air music festival at Varvara Beach near Burgas.

Ski resorts such as Bansko, Borovets and Pamporovo offer reliable snow in winter. Grekov's/Shutterstock

Winter is best for hitting the ski slopes

Snow is a sure bet in the mountains from November to April, with higher elevations holding onto the white stuff for even longer. At lower altitudes, snowfall is more unpredictable, varying in timing and intensity.

The winter resort of Bansko lies at the foot of the highest part of the imposing Pirin Mountains and it offers the very best skiing and snowboarding in Bulgaria. Proudly holding the title of the largest ski resort in the Balkans, it's also the most popular ski destination in Bulgaria.

Though not as well known or popular as Bansko, Borovets Ski Resort has been welcoming skiers for 120 years. Located on the northern slopes of the Rila Mountains not far from the capital, Borovets has 58km of ski slopes, serviced by 13 lifts, including a gondola and multiple chairlifts. Although winters can be mild here, the resort still sees plenty of snow every winter.

Pamporovo Ski Resort sits right in the middle of the Rodopi Mountains, not far from the township of Smolyan. It’s popular with beginner and intermediate skiers, as the gently rounded profile of the Rodopi Mountains creates slopes that are less steep than at other Bulgarian ski resorts.

If you hold a ticket for Pamporovo, you can also catch a shuttle bus to the nearby town of Chepelare and the Mechi Chal Resort, which is a slightly smaller and cheaper base for skiers.

Christmas is a great time to enjoy festive events in big cities such as Sofia. Boyan Georgiev Georgiev/Shutterstock

South of Sofia, Vitosha Nature Park offers more winter sports opportunities. The highest point is 2290m (7513ft) Mt Cherni Vrâh, the fourth-highest peak in Bulgaria. It receives around 1.5 million visitors every year, from winter skiers to hikers and picnickers in summer.

Winter in Bulgaria isn’t just about skiing – it’s also a time for festive celebrations. Christmas events in Plovdiv include a famous Christmas market, Christmas Day concerts and a seasonal festival. Christmas markets come to many other towns and cities, including Sofia and Burgas.

There's more festive fun in February, when the Golden Grape Wine Festival comes to Melnik in the far southwest of the country, with plenty of local wine, lively dancing and a true taste of Bulgarian tradition.

This article was adapted from Lonely Planet’s Romania & Bulgaria guidebook, published in August 2024.