But cobblestoned lanes and National Revival–era nostalgia are only part of the story. Bulgaria’s cosmopolitan second city has always been hot on the heels of Sofia, and a stint as European Capital of Culture 2019 seems sure to give Plovdiv the edge. Music and art festivals draw increasing crowds, while renovations in the Kapana artistic quarter and Tsar Simeon Gardens have given the city new confidence. Once an amiable waystation between Bulgaria and Greece or Turkey, the city has flowered into a destination in its own right – and one that should be firmly stamped on any itinerary through central Bulgaria.
Plovdiv and Koprivshtitsa Day Trip from Sofia
Start your day with a pickup from central Sofia in the early morning. Hop inside an air-conditioned minivan with your expert driver-guide, and then relax as you travel out of the Bulgarian capital to the city of Plovdiv, one of the oldest towns in the country and Bulgaria’s second largest city.On arrival, after around two hours, stretch your legs on a walking tour of the city’s sights. With your guide leading the way, wander along Plovdiv’s cobbled streets, lined with bohemian cafes and art galleries, and hear about the 7,000-year-old settlement’s history and culture. Stroll amid the many house museums and historical monuments in Plovdiv’s lovely Old Town, and learn how it has been restored to its mid-19th-century appearance. Snap photos of the Thracian, Roman, Byzantine and Bulgarian antiquities, and perhaps see the Plovdiv Regional Ethnographic Museum or wonder at the Roman amphitheater.After touring Plovdiv, break for lunch at a local restaurant (own expense), and then return to your minivan and take in the scenic sights on route to Koprivshtitsa, a charming town with a fascinating history and beautiful 19th-century architecture. Enjoy a guided walking tour and learn how the tranquil town was the site of the Liberation of Bulgaria during the Russo-Turkish War, leading to its release from Ottoman rule. Then, choose to visit the homes of some of Koprivshtitsa’s most-celebrated residents, from rebels to writers.When the time comes, begin the journey back to Sofia, where your day trip concludes with a drop-off at Alexander Nevsky Cathedral.Please note: If you take this tour between May and June, you’ll enjoy an additional stop on the way to Plovdiv to see the picturesque rosa damascene (oil-yielding rose) fields.
Plovdiv and Thracia Valley with Wine Tasting
Meet a driver at your Sofia hotel for 9am departure, then begin the 2-hour journey to Plovdiv, a historic city that's built across seven rolling hills. Get your bearings on a walking tour of the city's UNESCO-listed Old Town, visiting remains of the Ancient Roman Empire including the Roman Stadium, Roman Forum and the Amphitheater. Walking along the main street is the perfect way to experience the charming mood of the town, passing a blend of historic architecture, modern shops, and cafes. Pause for a lunch of traditional Bulgarian cuisine then continue to a vineyard in the Thracia Valley, where mountain-ringed vineyards produce some of Bulgaria's best wine. Taste several varieties in a boutique wine cellar, visit the vineyards, and learn about typical Bulgarian wine production. Following the tasting begin the return trip to Sofia, where this tour concludes with drop-off at your hotel.
Full-Day Plovdiv and Asen’s Fortress Tour from Sofia
Plovdiv and Asen's fortress tour starts with a pickup from your hotel or accommodation in Sofia. After 2-hour drive you will reach Plovdiv, Bulgaria second largest city. Here, you will spend two hours with your guide exploring the amazing cobblestone streets of the Old town, locked between wonderful houses from the Bulgarian Revival period. Visit houses of the rich who lived in them in the 18th and 19th centuries, as well the beautiful ancient theater, the best preserved in Bulgaria, still in use. Admire the wonderful view to of downtown Plovdiv and the Rodopi mountains. Before departing to Asen's Fortress in the afternoon, you will have some free time to spend on the main street in the city for some souvenirs and nice lunch in typical Bulgarian restaurant. At 2:30pm you will meet guide at the end of the main street in front of Ramada hotel for your 30 min drive to Asen Fortress. This beautiful medieval fortification will allow you to learn some history and take wonderful pictures from the top. At 4pm your tour will be over and you will start your journey back to Sofia with an expected time of arrival at Alexander Nevski Square in Sofia around 6pm
Plovdiv Full Day Tour from Sofia
A 2-hour drive from Sofia will take you to the city of Plovdiv, Bulgaria’s second largest city and one of Europe’s oldest towns. With a guided walking tour (2-3 hours) discover the history and culture behind an 8,000-year old settlement, written by the Roman, Byzantine, Ottoman, and Bulgarian civilizations. Enjoy sightseeing in the Old Town with its museums, historical monuments, revival period houses, and lined with souvenir shops cobble streets. Entry to the rich Ethnographic Museum and the impressive Roman Theater is included.The full-day tour includes transportation and starts at 09:00 with the pick-up from the meeting point at the parking lot that is at the back of Al. Nevski Cathedral just in front of "La Cattedrale" restaurant. An English-speaking guide will accompany you throughout the tour and will show you the most interesting architectural and cultural assets of the region, as well as acquaint you with the contemporary economic, social, and ethical situation in Bulgaria.
Wonderful Bridges, Bachkovo Monastery, Assen's Fortress Private Day Tour from Plovdiv
From Plovdiv head towards the Rhodope Mountains passing through the pretty town of Assenovgrad. Nearby see the remarkable remains of King Ivan Assen’s Fortress - a wise ruler of the Second Bulgarian Kingdom. There find an ancient church dating from the 13th century painted with some authentic pieces of iconography. At the top of the fortress enjoy an awesome 360 degrees panorama all over the Rhodope Mountains, Asenovgrad town, The Thracian Valley and the imposing Balkan Range with its highest Botev Peak in the far distance.Next go deeper in the Rhodope Mountains towards the picturesque Bachkovo Monastery. The cloister is the second largest in Bulgaria, founded in 1083 and one of the most sacred places in the Bulgarian history. Inside the monastery visit the main church of Virgin Mary built in 1604 where a valuable icon of Saint Mary from 11-12th century AD is being kept. According to the legend and the big number of healed people this remarkable icon is believed to be miracle working. Attached to the Virgin Mary church see the Archangels' Church dating to the 12th century. The monastery refectory is another jewel in the complex which has preserved colorful murals from 1643. Together with the Doomsday fresco, witness the images of some prophets, saint-monks, ancient philosophers and writers as Socrates, Aristotle, Plato and many more. The panoramic mural painting on the outside wall of the refectory represents a bird’s eye view of the monastery with all the surrounding buildings from 1807. This is the biggest scenic mural on the Balkan Peninsula! In the second monastery yard finally visit the Saint Nikola church. In the second monastery yard finally visit the Saint Nikola church built between 1834 and 1837.Next continue the tour towards The Wonderful Bridges situated at 1450 m. a. s. l. in the heart of the lovely Rhodope Mountains. This unique nature phenomenon consists of two rocky bridges (height of 45 m) over a small river. The marble bridges were formed by an earthquake and the erosive activity of the once high-water river. Together with the Bachkovo Monastery and the Assen’s Fortress these outstanding nature bridges are also on the list of the 100 national tourist sites in Bulgaria. In summer the longest zip line on the Balkan Peninsula (240 m) stretching between the 2 bridges is available for the more adventurous travelers.Trip duration: 6.5-7 hours
4-Night Bulgaria from Sofia: Bansko and Plovdiv
Day 1:Arrival in Sofia. Transfer from the airport to the hotel. Free time. Overnight in the hotel Day 2:Breakfast in the hotel. Transfer to Bansko. Take a walking tour of Bansko, a world-famous mountain resort within the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Pirin National Park. Free time. Overnight in the hotel. Day 3:Breakfast in the hotel. Transfer to Plovdiv.Plovdiv, the second biggest city of Bulgaria, is considered to be one of the oldest settlements of Europe, with more than 7,000 years of history. Plovdiv is situated on the crossroads between the West and the East, amid the fertile plain of Thrace, where history and modernity go hand in hand. The city is home of the remains of the Ancient Roman Empire – the Roman Stadium, Roman Forum and the Amphitheatre. The Old Town of Plovdiv, situated on the three hills of the ancient Trimontium, with its houses from the National Revival period (18-19th century) is proclaimed an architectural open air museum. The tour offers visit to some of the main landmarks of Bulgaria from Thracian times, trough the Roman Empire period, the national revival, till the modern age. Day 4:Breakfast in the hotel. Transfer to Sofia. Afternoon tour “Sofia Food, Heritage and Culture tour” from 3pm till 6pm. Free time. During this tour, you'll explore the rest of the sights in the Sofia center like National Theater, ex Royal Palace, Presidency, St. George Rotunda, the place named The Small Jerusalem with orthodox St. Petka church, Banya Bashi mosque, The Synagogue and the Catholic Church St. Josef. We will visit the biggest indoor market Central Hali, will ride the newest underground in Europe and will taste fantastic Bulgarian wine with traditional Bulgarian meat pieces called meze, you will taste also the fantastic Shopska Salad and typical Bulgarian cold soup tarator. Overnight in the hotel.Day 5:Transfer from your hotel to the airport.