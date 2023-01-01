Plovdiv's prettiest place to stroll, Tsar Simeon Garden was sculpted by Swiss architect Lucien Chevalas in 1892; he's now lovingly referred to as the 'minister of flowers'. In recent years the park's Goddess Demeter Fountain and central Viennese-style pavilion have been carefully restored. Tsar Simeon's Lake with the Singing Fountains combines light and water effects; arrive in the park's southwestern corner on a summer Thursday, Friday or Saturday evening around 9pm for the free show.