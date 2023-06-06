Plovdiv

With an easy grace, Plovdiv mingles invigorating nightlife among millennia-old ruins. Like Rome, Plovdiv straddles seven hills; but as Europe’s oldest continuously inhabited city, it’s far more ancient. It is best loved for its romantic old town, packed with colourful and creaky 19th-century mansions that are now house-museums, galleries and guesthouses.

  • The ancient theatre of Philippopolis.

    Roman Amphitheatre

    Plovdiv

    Plovdiv’s magnificent 2nd-century AD amphitheatre, built during the reign of Emperor Trajan, was uncovered during a freak landslide in 1972. It once held…

  • Ethnographical Museum

    Ethnographical Museum

    Plovdiv

    Even if you don't have time to step inside, it would be criminal to leave Plovdiv's old town without glancing into the courtyard of this stunning National…

  • Atanas Krastev House

    Atanas Krastev House

    Plovdiv

    Close to Nebet Tepe hill, this late 18th-century house was the residence of local painter and conservationist Atanas Krastev until his death in 2003…

  • Archaeological Museum

    Archaeological Museum

    Plovdiv

    This 100,000-item museum is a tour de force of Thracian and Roman artefacts, as well as icons and ecclesiastical artefacts from recent centuries. Most…

  • Tsar Simeon Garden

    Tsar Simeon Garden

    Plovdiv

    Plovdiv's prettiest place to stroll, Tsar Simeon Garden was sculpted by Swiss architect Lucien Chevalas in 1892; he's now lovingly referred to as the …

  • Church of Sveti Konstantin & Elena

    Church of Sveti Konstantin & Elena

    Plovdiv

    This is Plovdiv’s oldest church and one of its most beloved. Dedicated to Emperor Constantine the Great and his mother, Helena, it was built on the spot…

  • Ruins of Eumolpias

    Ruins of Eumolpias

    Plovdiv

    Some 203m high in the old town, a hill with spectacular views reveals sparse ruins of Eumolpias, a Thracian settlement in 5000 BC. The fortress and…

  • Lamartine House

    Lamartine House

    Plovdiv

    This beige mansion built in 1830 has a special place in Plovdiv hearts as the location where French poet Alphonse de Lamartine stayed in 1833, along the…

Neighborhoods

How to spend a perfect weekend in Plovdiv, Bulgaria

Jan 30, 2020 • 4 min read

