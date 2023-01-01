Ethnographical Museum

Even if you don't have time to step inside, it would be criminal to leave Plovdiv's old town without glancing into the courtyard of this stunning National Revival–era building. Well-manicured flower gardens surround a navy-blue mansion ornamented with golden filigree and topped with a distinctive peaked roof. There is more to admire inside, especially the upper floor's sunshine-yellow walls and carved wooden ceiling hovering above displays of regional costumes.

The ground-floor displays of agrarian instruments are a shade less interesting.