Get two famous Bulgarians for the price of one at this tasteful National Revival–era mansion. Seventy-two paintings by Plovdiv native Zlatyu Boyadjiev (1903–76) are exhibited here, many idealising the Bulgarian peasantry. The figure after whom the house itself is named, Dr Stoyan Chomakov, fought against Ottoman domination and later bequeathed this house to the city of Plovdiv for posterity.