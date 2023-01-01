Atanas Krastev House

Close to Nebet Tepe hill, this late 18th-century house was the residence of local painter and conservationist Atanas Krastev until his death in 2003. Krastev's impact on preserving and showcasing Plovdiv's cultural riches has left him fondly remembered as 'mayor of the old town'. His self-portraits and personal collection of (mostly) abstract 20th-century Bulgarian paintings are displayed inside the beautifully furnished house, along with personal mementos. The garden is worth an amble for its red pony murals and scattered artefacts.