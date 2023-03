This beige mansion built in 1830 has a special place in Plovdiv hearts as the location where French poet Alphonse de Lamartine stayed in 1833, along the journey upon which his Travels in the East was based. Lamartine wrote effusively about Bulgarian hospitality after his stay, while locals enjoy ever-inflating tales of how they competed to make the wandering Frenchman welcome. At the time of research, it was closed to visitors.