Welcome to Burgas
Nature lovers also come to Burgas for the four lakes just outside the city, which are havens for abundant bird life. You can bird-watch, kayak or take an impromptu plunge into a salt pool.
Top experiences in Burgas
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Burgas activities
Nessebar Port to Saint Anastasia Island Catamaran Cruise
The free bus will take you directly to Nessebar Harbor.09:00 After boarding we will inform you about the program and safety rules. You will be welcomed with drinks and after that everything is set for an exciting sailing trip, during which you can relax without any worries. You can just have fun – the bar is open and tea, coffee, beer, soft drinks, croissants, cookies and crackers will be served. The music is on and our crew will boost your mood!Have fun and enjoy the pleasure of being our special guests on board of the newest catamaran in the region.At around 11:00 you will moor at the island St. Anastasia. Once, a place of exile, today he is transformed beyond recognition in attractive and pleasant place for relax. The former prison is transformed into a hotel, the chapel is restored also. You can enjoy the small island beach.Back to the catamaran, you can swim or if you wont you can continue with the sunbathing. Meanwhile the lunch is served. It is time also for new soft drinks.We weigh anchor and sail back, while you are enjoying the panorama of the coast.16:00 Moor at Nessebar Harbor. We will take you back to your bus stop. The price includes: transfer, sailing, visit the island, bathing, lunch and drinksAll inclusive drinks are tea, coffee, mineral water, soft drinks, white wine, beer and sparkling wineMenu:Cookies, crackers, croissantsSalads:Grilled vegetables: marrows, aubergines, mushrooms, onions, lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, cabbage, cucumbers, green onionsSnacks:Flat sausage (lukanka), larded sausage, salamiYellow cheese, cottage cheeseMain:Fish,Chicken breasts,Bread rolls (white, brown)
Nessebar Old Town Walking Tour
Meet your guide in Nessebar’s old town for a 3-hour walking tour. Soak in the fascinating mix of cultures that have shaped Nessebar, from the Greeks and Romans to the Slavs and Byzantines to the medieval Bulgarians. Visit many of the town’s churches, including St. Stefan, St. Ioan Aliturgetos, Christ Pantocrator, and the un-vaulted basilica of St. Sophia. Admire the beautiful facades and impressive interiors, often painted with striking murals. Discover the town’s maze of narrow and winding cobblestone streets. Stroll past gracefultwo-story timbered houses adorned with bright flowers. Walk by colorful cafes, restaurants, and charming art and crafts shops in the downtown and waterfront areas. At the conclusion of your tour, you’ll have a deeper understanding of the history and life of Nessebar.
Strandzha Mountains Safari Adventure and Boat Tour
This is how your day will look like:08.30 Departure from Sunny Beach Direct transport to and from the hotel you are staying in with comfortable SUVs10.15A visit to the megalithic Thracian sanctuary Beglik Tash from 14th c. B.C., which is situated in the environs of the Ropotamo Reserve. It features the Ranuli sanctuary, a circle of enormous stones situated on a rocky surface in the midst of a meadow. The ancients deified the area, sacrificed gifts and turned it into a peculiar temple.12.15A look around the pretty Strandzha village of Brodilovo, still keeping its authentic atmosphere of the past. Brodilovo is located within the boundaries of Strandzha Nature Park, at the foot of the Golyama Papiya volcano massif. It is situated on the left bank of the Veleka River.In Brodilovo you have the opportunity to feel the unique idyll of the Strandzha Mountains, to enjoy the traditional Strandzha cuisine with home-made dishes from bio-products, to try the genuine and unmatched taste of nature, to rediscover the mystery of the Strandzha Mountains! In Brodilovo, you may:Visit the St. Panataleon Church, which is a monument of culture;Visit a typical Strandzha house with a vegetable garden and domestic animals;Enjoy traditional Strandzha specialties, home-grown fruit and vegetables;Experience an unforgettable off-road ride in the Strandzha.15.30A Ropotamo River boat trip observing rare plant and animal species.The banks of the Ropotamo River are very picturesque. The magnificent dense forest with its lush vegetation and lianas and the beautiful water lilies add to the exotic atmosphere of a tropical jungle. Above the reserve’s territory passes Via Pontica, the way of migratory birds, which is the reason for the presence of various species of geese, ducks, snipes, and cormorants. 17.30 back to your hotel
7-Night Bulgaria Tour from Sofia
Day 1:Arrival. Transfer to the hotel. Overnight in Sofia.Day 2:Breakfast. Tour of Plovdiv – known for its Old Town and the ancient theater, considered to be one of the oldest cities in Europe. Your guide will show you the fabulous remains of the Ancient Roman Empire: the Roman Stadium, the Roman Forum, and the Amphitheater as well as the typical houses in the Old Town.Overnight in Plovdiv.Day 3:Breakfast. We start with a tour to Kazanlak and the Valley of the Kings. Kazanlak is world famous with its Thracian tomb, a UNESCO heritage and with its Thracian golden treasures (4-5 century B.C.). After lunch we continue our day with transfer to the loveliest Bulgarian art city on the seaside – Sozopol. Tour of Sozopol. Overnight in Burgas.Day 4:Breakfast. Full day tour of Nesebar, one of UNESCO’s World Treasures and one of the most ancient towns in Europe. You will visit also Aladzha Monastery, which is one of the few cave monasteries in Bulgaria, where the different premises and their functions are clearly distinguishable. The next stop will be The Palace in Balchik, the former summer residence of the Romanian Queen Maria Alexandrina Victoria de Edinburg (1875–1938) and The University Botanical Garden in Balchik, which was created as a park, part of the palace and accommodates collections with more than 3500 plant species. The last stop for the day will be Varna, a city often called the Sea Capital of Bulgaria because of its history and its economic and cultural significance. Day 5:Breakfast. Full day tour across the ages through the first Bulgarian capitals: Pliska, the first capital of Bulgaria; Madara Rider, a mystic UNESCO heritage site, which is chiseled in the rock; Preslav, the second capital of ancient Bulgaria; Arbanasi, a beautiful village with views of Veliko Tarnovo; Veliko Tarnovo, the capital of the strongest Bulgarian kingsOvernight in Veliko Tarnovo.Day 6:Breakfast. Tour of Veliko Tarnovo which is the Town of Great Bulgarian. Visit Etar, he ethnographic museum, situated on the outskirts of the town of Gabrovo. The open-air museum consists of 50 sites: houses with handcraft workshops, water installations and other buildings. Transfer to Sofia. Overnight in SofiaDay 7: Breakfast. Walking tour of Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, which combines the ancient and the modern city in one. See the main sights: Alexander Nevski Cathedral, the Parliament, Banya Bashi Mosque, The Synagogue, the National Theater, the Kings’ Palace. Visit Rila Monastery, which is the biggest monastery in Bulgaria and the second largest on the Balkans. Overnight in SofiaDay 8:Breakfast. Transfer to the airport.
Lightweight Mobility Scooter Rental in Burgas
If you’re not planning on straying far from your accommodation, you plan on walking on smooth surfaces or around your holiday resort then these scooters are the perfect option as they are designed for short distances with a typical range of 10 miles on a full battery and speed to 4mph. They normally fit in a car with ease, if you plan to rent a car for your stay. Hire the best one for your needs. The selected scooter needs to be reliable, can do the distance and the surface that you going to use it over. Should be tailored to your needs and your weight to be comfortable, just to help your holiday in Bulgaria go smoothly.
Medium Sized Mobility Scooter Rent in Burgas
If you are not planning on straying far from your accommodation, walk on smooth surface or holiday resort then these scooters are a perfect option as they are designed for short distances with a typical range of 10 miles on a full battery and speed to 4mph. They normally fit in the boot with ease, if you plan to hire a car on holiday.Hire the best one for your needs. The selected scooter needs to be reliable, can do the distance and the surface that you are going to use it for. The scooter should be tailored to your needs and your weight to be comfortable, just to help your holiday in Bulgaria go smoothly.