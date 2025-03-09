One of the lesser-known Balkan states, Bulgaria has a culture as diverse as its incredible geography. From the mountaintop glacial lakes of the southern mountains to the historical sites of Plovdiv and Veliko Târnovo, Bulgaria is one of the most eclectic places to visit in Europe. Yet, it is still an infant when it comes to tourism.

This is all set to change with recent inclusion into the Schengen fold, meaning that visiting this underrated jewel of the Balkans has never been easier. Here are the country's best places to see.

The ancient Roman amphitheater in Plovdiv. Evgeni Dinev Photography/Getty Images

1. Plovdiv

Best for archaeology buffs

At 8000 years old, Plovdiv holds the title of being the oldest continuously inhabited city in Europe. Over the centuries, it has been ravaged by almost continuous wars, seen occupation by the Roman Empire, Ottoman and communist rule, and reshaped during the National Revival era.

It would be fair to say that history lies around every corner in Plovdiv however it can also be found right in the middle of the street, as is the case with the Roman amphitheater. These 2nd-century ruins were located only recently right beneath the main street of the city and can now be viewed from above as you pass by.

The majority of the major sights in Plovdiv can be found in the city’s glorious Old Town. Follow the cobblestoned streets up to the famous Ancient Roman Stadium, the most well-preserved of its kind in the world. Visit Hindlian House and the National Ethnographic Museum to gain a glimpse into the past, before sampling the best traditional Bulgarian dishes at Rahat Tepe. Finish your day by visiting the Kapana District, renowned for its pulsating atmosphere, vibrant street art, wine bars and craft beer halls.

Planning tip: Purchase a combined ticket from the Roman amphitheater, which will give you access to five attractions of your choice for a reduced price.

The sand pyramids of Melnik. ffly/Shutterstock

2. Melnik

Best for unique geography

Although it holds the title of the smallest town in Bulgaria, Melnik packs a real punch when it comes to tourism. Easily visited on a day trip from Sofia, this beautiful little southern town swells with visitors on holidays and weekends, and with good reason.

Perhaps the most famous features of Melnik are the unique sand formations that dominate the landscape. Known as sand pyramids, these incredible natural geographic phenomena can only be seen around Melnik and are best viewed by hiking into the surrounding hills to catch some of the incredible panoramas on offer.

Within Melnik itself, don’t miss the incredible Kordopulov House, a wonderfully preserved Revivalist House, or the delicious local fare on offer at restaurants such as Chavkova House. Find a table in the shade of the ancient trees and while away the day sampling some of Melnik’s famous local wines.

Planning tip: To miss the crowd, visit Melnik on a weekday, and if possible, consider an overnight stay.

An ancient stone bridge over a river near Ardino in the Rodopi Mountains. Todor Stoyanov-Raveo/Shutterstock

3. Rodopi Mountains

Best for natural wonders

The Rodopi Mountains of Southern Bulgaria are considered the oldest mountain range in Europe. Featuring high mountain meadows, heavily forested slopes and a soft, rolling silhouette, they reside as a pleasant contrast to the jagged peaks of the neighboring Pirin and Rila National Parks.

Natural wonders abound in the Rodopi Mountains, and places such as the amazing rock formations of the Wonderful Bridges would be overflowing with tourists if they were located in Western Europe.

In a nearby valley, the little town of Smolyan serves the ski resort of Pamporovo in the winter, while the summer sees the green valleys turning into a hiking hub. The Canyon of Waterfalls hike and nearby Uhlovitsa Cave are not to be missed.

The Rodopi Mountains are also the best place to experience Bulgaria’s famous natural mineral springs, and spa towns such as Velingrad and Devin have an abundance of five-star options to choose from.

Bansko, Bulgaria's best ski resort. Alexey Oblov/Shutterstock

4. Bansko

Best for outdoor sports

Nestled at the foot of the indomitable peaks of the Pirin National Park, Bankso is, at heart, a ski resort. Rating consistently as the best ski resort in Bulgaria, and receiving multiple world ski awards, it’s not hard to see why visitors from all over Europe flock there every winter.

Bankso is more than just a ski resort though, and it’s the summer sports that attract adventure seekers from all over the world. As the snows melt, the gondola opens for the summer, and hikers flock to the peaks of the Pirin Mountains to experience their 118 stunning glacial lakes.

Summer in Bansko also heralds peak festival season, with Bansko Nomad Fest, Jazz Festival and the annual Pirin Ultra Marathon, seeing the town bursting at the seams with visitors.

Alexander Nevski Cathedral in Bulgaria's capital, Sofia. Kanuman/Shutterstock

5. Sofia

Best for arts, culture and architecture

The Bulgarian capital of Sofia is a true cross-section of the incredible cultures that have shaped the country. The city center itself is jam-packed with so many impressive examples of architecture from multiple historical periods that it can be confusing where to even begin.

Fortunately, Sofia isn’t that big, and walking around the city is easy. Start on Vitosha Blvd, the main pedestrian street, which features amazing views of its namesake, the nearby Mt Vitosha. Branching out from the center, make sure not to miss the impressive Alexander Nevski Cathedral, Sveta Sofia Church and the Sveti Georgi Rotunda. Along the way, be sure to fill your water bottle with hot natural spring water at the Central Mineral Baths.

Sofia can also be used as a base for day trips to places such as the world famous Seven Rila Lakes, and the spectacular Rila Monastery. If you’re short on time, try catching a chairlift from the far end of town to the peak of Mt Vitosha to experience snow sports in winter, or hiking in summer.

Planning tip: Take a free walking tour on your first day to orient yourself whilst seeing all the main sights of the city.

The cobbled streets of Veliko Târnovo. Sergii Figurnyi/Shutterstock

6. Veliko Târnovo

Best for Bulgarian history

When the Bulgarian Tsars of the 13th and 14th centuries ruled the country, they did so from Veliko Târnovo. The traditional capital of Bulgaria, this long, thin ridge-top city was pipped by Sofia as the choice of capital when the country regained independence in 1877. Rising above the Yantra River, with its colorful houses seemingly tumbling down the hillside from the ridge high above, Veliko Târnovo has always been a favorite for visitors, as it was for the Tsars of long ago.

Begin your exploration of the city at the impressive Tsaravets Fortress, the traditional seat of power in the city. From there, make your way into the cobbled streets of the Asenova Quarter where the impressive Forty Martyrs Church and the Church of Sts Peter and Paul await. Follow the natural flow of the city down the ridgeline until you reach the Varosha Quarter, the arts, crafts and market center of the city.

Primorski Park, along the seafront in Varna. Valentin Valkov/Shutterstock

7. Varna

Best for a peaceful seaside escape

The charming seaside town of Varna offers the perfect getaway for those seeking a peaceful holiday well removed from the tourist hoards that can be found further south. With a beautiful historical core, several quaint churches and the Roman Thermae, Varna can be the ideal way to ease yourself into Bulgarian culture and history.

Easily the best place to hang out in Varna is Primorski Park. This 8km-long (5-mile) strip of greenery stretches right along the seafront and is home to attractions such as the Varna Aquarium, the National Naval Museum, and the Copernicus Planetarium. Keep an eye out for the open-air thermal springs, which provide the perfect respite during winter.

Although Varna itself is a beautiful place to visit, the best places to stay can be found on the strip of coastline to the north. The pick of these by far is Golden Sands, the second largest resort in Bulgaria, which features 4km (2.5 miles) of beachfront and everything you need for an idyllic resort getaway.

Outdoor cafes and restaurants on the Black Sea coast in Nesebâr old town. Yulia_B / Shutterstock

8. Nesebâr

Best for seaside panoramas

Located on a thin peninsular of rock jutting into the Black Sea, the historical city of Nesebâr is a must for anyone visiting Bulgaria. Over 3000 years old, Nesebâr, originally named Mesembria, was once a vital trading port for the Greeks, Romans and Thracians.

Modern-day Nesebâr is more akin to a resort town than a historical center. Even so, the charm of the old town and spectacular near 360-degree maritime views make a trip to Nesebâr more than worthwhile. Begin at the very gates of the city, where the Archaeological Museum will give you a wonderful introduction to the history of Mesembria. In Nesebâr itself, take the time to wander the nostalgic cobblestoned streets and make certain not to miss the 6th-century remains of the Byzantine Baths Complex.

An interesting fact about Nesebâr is that, on such a small peninsula of land, there are over 15 preserved churches, however, it is believed that there may have once been as many as 40.

Planning tip: To avoid the suffocating crowds, book a trip to Nesebâr outside of the July and August peak period.