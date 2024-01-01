Preobrazhenie Gospodne Church

Black Sea Coast

LoginSave

This most atmospheric of the town's churches is located in the oldest part of the settlement, on the far eastern end of the outcropping. The church dates from 1765.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Poda Conservation Centre

    Poda Conservation Centre

    12.11 MILES

    Four lakes surrounding Burgas (Pomoriysko, Atanasovsko, Mandrensko and Burgasko) comprise 9500 hectares and represent the largest wetland system in…

  • St Anastasia Island

    St Anastasia Island

    7.81 MILES

    This small volcanic island makes for a fun day of exploring. The island, which has served as a religious retreat, a prison and pirate bait (according to…

  • Ropotamo Nature Reserve

    Ropotamo Nature Reserve

    18.13 MILES

    This nature reserve is located 10km south of Sozopol, along the main road to Primorsko. Visitors can hike or picnic, but most come for a 30- to 40-minute…

  • Sveti Ivan

    Sveti Ivan

    8.35 MILES

    The largest Bulgarian island in the Black Sea (0.7 sq km), Sveti Ivan lies 3km north of Sozopol's old town. The island's history stretches back to…

  • Pomorie Lake Visitor Centre

    Pomorie Lake Visitor Centre

    1.02 MILES

    This interactive visitor centre provides information on bird- and species-conservation efforts on Pomorie Lake undertaken by the NGO Green Balkans. From…

  • Archaeological Museum

    Archaeological Museum

    9.43 MILES

    Housed in a drab concrete box near the port, this museum has a small but fascinating collection of local finds from its Apollonian glory days and beyond…

  • Maritime Park

    Maritime Park

    9.54 MILES

    Stretching lazily along the Black Sea coast and filled with manicured flower beds, fountains, busts of Bulgarian worthies, abstract sculptures and cafes,…

  • Archaeological Museum

    Archaeological Museum

    8.24 MILES

    Explore the rich history of Nesebâr – formerly Mesembria – at this fine museum. Greek and Roman pottery, statues and tombstones, as well as Thracian gold…

View more attractions

Nearby Black Sea Coast attractions

1. Pomorie Lake Visitor Centre

1.02 MILES

This interactive visitor centre provides information on bird- and species-conservation efforts on Pomorie Lake undertaken by the NGO Green Balkans. From…

3. St Anastasia Island

7.81 MILES

This small volcanic island makes for a fun day of exploring. The island, which has served as a religious retreat, a prison and pirate bait (according to…

4. St John Aliturgetos Church

8.2 MILES

Overlooking the harbour to the south, this earthquake-battered building is set on a cliff and provides a picturesque setting for summertime concerts.

5. Archaeological Museum

8.24 MILES

Explore the rich history of Nesebâr – formerly Mesembria – at this fine museum. Greek and Roman pottery, statues and tombstones, as well as Thracian gold…

6. Town Gate

8.25 MILES

The town gate leads to the old town. The well-preserved fortification walls here date from the 5th century AD.

7. Sveti Stefan Church

8.25 MILES

Built in the 11th century and reconstructed 500 years later, this is the best-preserved church in town. If you only visit one, this is the church to…

8. Christ Pantokrator Church

8.32 MILES

Typical of the characteristic Nesebâr construction is this well-preserved church, built in the mid-14th century. An unusual feature at the eastern end of…