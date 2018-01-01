Welcome to Ilha de Itaparica
Guarding the northern tip of the island, the Forte de São Lourenço (1711) was built by Dutch invaders and figured prominently in Bahia’s battle for independence in 1823. In the center of the island, a huge tree wraps its roots around and grows through the ruins of the Igreja Baiacu church. The clear waters of Praia Barra Grande, in front of the village, is Itaparica’s finest public beach. It has clear water and weekend homes, and lies in front of its namesake village. Plenty of casual restaurants, clustered near the ferry dock, serve Bahian-style seafood with bay views.
The boat journey from Salvador is half the fun. Passenger ferries (R$3, 40 minutes, every 30 minutes from 6am to 6pm, to 6:30pm on weekends) run between Salvador’s Terminal Marítimo Turístico and Mar Grande’s terminal. It's wise to buy your return ticket ahead of time on summer days.