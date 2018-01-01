Manaus to Belém by Boat

Experience life in the Amazon River aboard a river cruise boat, and sleep in a hammock or cabin as you make your way through the rainforest from Manaus to Belém. Benefit from a service that is the most popular budget mode of transport in the Amazon, with hygiene and safety features monitored by the Brazilian marine authorities. Get plenty of advice and insider tips on which boat and route to take to make the most of your trip. Cruise through the rainforest to see the tropical flora and fauna from a different perspective. Coming and going by public river boat to Manaus? Looking for boat tickets in hammock or cabin to Tabatinga,Santarem, Porto Velho or Belem? Amazon Boat Tour The river boats are the most popular and budget means of transport in the Amazon. The safety features and hygienic situation is monitored by the Brazilian marine. Ticket prices include portable water on the boat and all meals (except route Belem – Manaus where meals are extras). Accommodation is either in hammocks on board (sometimes separate sides for women and men) or in luxury and more expensive cabins. We will give you also plenty of advice and insider tips, which boat and route to take, to make the most out of your Amazonas trip. Often smaller destinations such as Maues, Barcelos or Novo Airao offer more interesting river cruises through small channels and in small boats with a lot of chances to see the tropical rainforest * We Provide Hotel pick up at 09:00am Hotel Reception. *The meals are not include. * All the meals can be purchase at the boat. * We Provide Hotel pick up at 09:00am Hotel Reception. *The meals are not include. * All the meals can be purchase at the boat. *This a boat Transport. *Send us a message one day before to reconfirm the Hotel pick up. *Let us know the Hotel Name. *The boats leave on Saturday. * Please bring extra money and food • Please note that accommodation aboard the boat is either in hammocks with separate sides for women and men, or in suites