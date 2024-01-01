Displays the work of some of the city’s most cutting-edge contemporary artists, both well-established names and up-and-coming newbies.
Galeria Milan
São Paulo
3.02 MILES
Copan was designed by late modernist master Oscar Niemeyer. The building, with its serpentine facade and narrow brises soleil (permanent sunshades), is…
4.06 MILES
This covered market is a belle epoque confection of stained glass and a series of vast domes. Inside, a fabulous urban market specializes in all things…
2.26 MILES
Sampa’s pride, this museum possesses Latin America’s most comprehensive collection of Western art. Hovering above a concrete plaza that turns into an…
3.75 MILES
Among the city’s oldest and most important churches, São Bento dates to 1598, though its neo-Gothic facade dates only to the early 20th century. Step…
3.71 MILES
For one of Sampa’s best panoramas, head to the top of this 161m-high skyscraper, Brazil’s version of the Empire State Building – completed in 1939 and…
3.94 MILES
This elegant neoclassical museum, formerly known as Pinacoteca do Estado but modernly rebranded 'Pina_Luz' (with the underline!) in 2017, houses an…
2.18 MILES
Relatively unknown and blissfully uncrowded, the unassuming Casa Amarela is part NGO handicraft shop, part two-table romantic cafe and part tiny Museu…
3.83 MILES
Across the street from the Parque da Luz sits one of São Paulo's most stunning structures, a classic late-Victorian train station constructed with…
0.31 MILES
One of São Paulo's premiere street-art locations, 'Batman's Alley' has slowly risen from secret location for band promotional shots and Brazilian films to…
0.41 MILES
This cultural institute, founded by Ruy Ohtake, São Paulo’s most prominent contemporary architect, is dedicated to his Japanese-born mother – one of São…
3. Mercado Municipal de Pinheiros
0.68 MILES
A smaller, cleaner and more manageable version of São Paulo's far larger and more chaotic Mercado Municipal, Mercado Municipal de Pinheiros has served…
1.52 MILES
Take a stroll down Brazil's 'Rodeo Drive', a leafy, tree-lined thoroughfare brimming with cafes, concept stores and flagship boutiques, top-end…
1.61 MILES
Tucked under the bleachers of colorfully art deco Pacaembu Stadium, this fantastic museum is devoted to Brazil’s greatest passion – football (soccer). Its…
1.62 MILES
Nara Roesler packs 40 years of experience curating Brazil's most sought-after contemporary artists (Vik Muniz, Tomie Ohtake) at this whitewashed gallery…
1.73 MILES
Occupying an extravagant Palladian-style villa built by a local tycoon and his wife in the 1940s, this small but charming museum is dedicated to…
1.87 MILES
A 2017 artistic addition to Av Paulista, this striking, R$150 million, vertical museum and cultural center is a real treat for photography fans – three…