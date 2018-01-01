Welcome to Ilha de Santa Catarina
Though technically speaking, the whole island is Florianópolis, it's downtown Floripa, known as Centro, that is both the political capital of Santa Catarina, the cultural capital of southern Brazil and the gateway to the rest of the island. The island's bairros (districts) can feel like completely different towns, with their own distinct personalities and infrastructure.
Top experiences in Ilha de Santa Catarina
Ilha de Santa Catarina activities
Trail of Lagoinha do Leste
Lagoinha do Leste is the most reserved beach of Florianópolis and it is accessible only by trails. This creates a challenge for those who want to know it. The beauty of the beach of Lagoinha do Leste is rare, and leaves any traveler fascinated by its white sand and green sea. The trail is closed, with much vegetation, but has very beautiful scenes. During the walk the sound of nature is constant, all provided by cicadas, birds, and the rumor of the waves. We will visit also the Lagoon, which gives the name to the beach that makes the tour worth the challenge.
Tour to the South Beaches of Florianópolis
Your tour will start between 9:30am to 10am from a centrally located meeting point in Lagoa da Conceição, Florianópolis.Itinerary:At 10am we will meet in Lagoa da Conceição.At 10:30am we'll visit Campeche beach and we'll have the opportunity to overlook Campeche Island.At 10:45am, visit to the observatories of Morro das PedrasAt 11:00am, we'll visit Lagoa do PeriAt 11:20am, we'll stop at Saquino beach Our 11:30am stop will be a trail to the beachBy 12:30pm we'll be visiting the beach of the Solidao At 2:30pm visit to the beach of Pântano do Sul for lunchBy 3:30pm we'll be stoping in Armação beach and Matadeiro BeachOur day will finish at 4:30pm at Lagoa do Conceição
Day Trip to the Northern Beaches of Florianópolis
Our day-trip will start at approximately 10am meeting in Lagoa da Conceição.At 11:00am we'll visit the beach of Jurere International which is one of the hottest spots of Florianópolis!At 1:00pm we will have a some time for lunchAt 2:00pm we will visit the Canasvieiras beachBy 2:30pm we will stop at the belvedere of Brava beachAt 3:00pm we will visit to the Praia do SantinhoAt 3:30 visit to the beach of Mozambique and by 4pm we will end the tour back at the starting point in Lagoa da Conceição
Florianópolis Full Day City Tour
In addition to over 40 gorgeous beaches, “Floripa” – the city’s nickname – has plenty of other attractions. On this 8-hour tour, you will see the historical center where the little yellow and charming metropolitan cathedral is located. In the most important square of the city, we’ll get acquainted with Praça Novembro XV (15th of November Square, named after the date in which the republic was proclaimed) where the imposing Palace Cruz e Souza stands, which now houses the historical museum of Santa Catarina. The Palace is important in many ways as it's staged many important moments in Brazilian history throughout different points in time. It hosted both Brazilian emperors during their visits to the city and was stormed by revolutionaries during the federalist revolution in 1891. It seems this palace has seen its share of history. Named after the governor of Santa Catarina, another historical and visually striking location is the Ponte Hercilio Luz. It was the first bridge constructed to link the Island of Santa Catarina to the mainland. The bridge is now closed for traffic, and it is a national cultural heritage. But obviously, in a city like Floripa, the beaches and lagoons are still a must see. One of our other stops is one of the most famous natural landmarks in the city, the Lagoa da Conceição. The neighborhood houses there are located on a lagoon, and a few buildings dating back to when the city was colonized and settled. You will visit the lagoon of Conceição belvedere, which has a beautiful and complete view of the lagoon and Morro das Sete Voltas. Afterwards, you will pass the Rendeiras avenue, arriving at Joaquina Beach, where various national and world surfing championships take place. Beautiful waves are great for practicing the sport and it is a place admired by sports fans. Leaving Joaquina, you will go to Barra da Lagoa, where you will have free time for lunch (not included) and soon after you continue towards the north of the island. Finally, tourists return to their hotels.