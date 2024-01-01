Praia dos Ingleses

Santa Catarina

Once among the island’s finest beaches, Praia dos Ingleses has suffered from its popularity. It’s now crowded with high-rise hotels and overpriced restaurants.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Praia do Campeche

    Praia do Campeche

    16.27 MILES

    The 3.5km Praia do Campeche is one of Floripa's five-star beaches, an absolute stunner of sun-kissed perfection with wind conditions lending themselves to…

  • Museu Histórico de Santa Catarina

    Museu Histórico de Santa Catarina

    14.79 MILES

    Formerly the colonial governor’s palace, this gorgeous must-see building has ornate parquet floors and extravagant 19th-century ceilings.

  • Mirante da Lagoa da Conceição

    Mirante da Lagoa da Conceição

    12.57 MILES

    The postcard view of Lagoa da Conceição awaits at this must-stop lookout, which frames both sides of the lagoon, the dunes of Joaquina and beyond.

  • Praia Mole

    Praia Mole

    11.63 MILES

    This is one of the East Island's best and most secluded beaches. It's hidden from SC-406 and accessed by a small trail. The northern end is very popular…

  • Praia do Santinho

    Praia do Santinho

    1.82 MILES

    Santinho is the north island’s best surfing beach, acclaimed for its consistent waves and uncrowded conditions.

  • Parque Municipal Lagoa da Peri

    Parque Municipal Lagoa da Peri

    21.16 MILES

    Lesser known and less visited than Lagoa da Conceição, Parque Municipal Lagoa da Peri has wonderful opportunities for swimming and hiking (as well as…

  • Mercado Público

    Mercado Público

    14.91 MILES

    Floripa's historic public market bolted out of a huge refurbishment in 2015 with an improved look. It houses numerous bars and restaurants in addition to…

  • Igreja NS da Lapa do Riberão

    Igreja NS da Lapa do Riberão

    22.08 MILES

    Dating back to 1806, this intimate baroque-inspired church was restored on order from Emperor Dom Pedro II himself, who visited in 1845 and coughed up R…

2. Praia Brava

2.94 MILES

Praia Brava is a pretty patch of sand bordered by upscale condominiums some 400m back from the beach. It has wilder waves that attracts a steady stream of…

3. Praia da Lagoinha

4.01 MILES

In the extreme north of the island, pretty Praia da Lagoinha is still home to a traditional fishing colony and calm, shallow seas that form an elongated…

4. Projeto TAMAR

9.56 MILES

Kids get a kick out of Brazil's non-profit sea turtle conservation organization, which features five tanks. Feedings (3:30pm) and baths (weekend mornings)…

7. Praia da Joaquina

13.78 MILES

Joaquina Beach, backed by massive dunes, has 3km of sun-toasted sand and several restaurants serving food on the beach. On the beach's northeast end is a…

8. Igreja de NS do Rosário

14.66 MILES

The best-preserved colonial church, Igreja de NS do Rosário, sits picturesquely atop the steps at Rua Trajano.