School of Mines Mineral Museum

Western Australia

If you love geology, the display of over 3000 rock specimens and replicas of big gold nuggets discovered locally is not to be missed.

  • Museum of the Goldfields

    Museum of the Goldfields

    0.37 MILES

    The impressive Ivanhoe-mine head frame marks this excellent museum's entrance; take the lift to look over the city. An underground vault displays giant…

  • Super Pit Lookout

    Super Pit Lookout

    3.29 MILES

    The view is staggering here, with building-sized trucks zigzagging up and down the huge hole and looking like kids' toys. Gawp at the vast gold mine from…

  • Hannans North Tourist Mine

    Hannans North Tourist Mine

    1.51 MILES

    Hear Paddy Hannan's talk of how he struck gold and try your hand at panning for gold and playing two-up (a popular miners' gambling game). Check out the…

  • Questa Casa

    Questa Casa

    0.62 MILES

    Still operational, this is the last of the gold-rush-era brothels that once lined Hay St. Visitors over 18 are indicted into the brothel's mysteries daily…

  • Goldfields Arts Centre

    Goldfields Arts Centre

    0.18 MILES

    Stop by to check out the changing art exhibitions. Past exhibitions have included works by such acclaimed Aboriginal artists as Julie Dowling.

  • Goldfields Museum & Visitor Centre

    Goldfields Museum & Visitor Centre

    23.25 MILES

    Inside the visitor centre, you can bone up on the 1892 Coolgardie gold rush, marvel at the size of the Golden Eagle nugget, peruse ye olde apothecary…

  • Warden Finnerty's Residence

    Warden Finnerty's Residence

    23.28 MILES

    Step back in time to 1895 inside the residence of Coolgardie's first mining warden and magistrate, full of period furniture and trappings.

