Goldfields Museum & Visitor Centre

Inside the visitor centre, you can bone up on the 1892 Coolgardie gold rush, marvel at the size of the Golden Eagle nugget, peruse ye olde apothecary equipment, including an alarming 'portable vaginal douche', and read with baited breath the story of Modesto Varischetti, the 'Entombed Miner'.
