Boston Bay Wines

Eyre Peninsula & the West Coast

Seems like everywhere you go in SA these days there's a winery cellar door (well, except the desert). Port Lincoln is no exception. On the northern outskirts of town, Boston Bay Wines does a mean merlot and a Great White sauvignon blanc, in keeping with the local aquatic fauna. The lovely verandah is the place to sit and sip.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Beer Garden Brewing

    Beer Garden Brewing

    1.83 MILES

    Right next door to Port Lincoln's backpacker hostel (savvy positioning), Beer Garden Brewing brings the craft-beer revolution to the Eyre Peninsula…

  • Lincoln National Park

    Lincoln National Park

    10.14 MILES

    Sea-salty Lincoln National Park is 13km south of Port Lincoln. You'll find roaming emus, roos and brush-tailed bettongs, safe swimming coves, vast dunes…

  • Coffin Bay National Park

    Coffin Bay National Park

    28.71 MILES

    Along the ocean side of Coffin Bay is wild, coastal Coffin Bay National Park, overrun with roos, emus and fat goannas. Access for conventional vehicles is…

  • Tumby Bay Mural

    Tumby Bay Mural

    26.16 MILES

    One of several giant murals to appear on South Australian wheat silos in recent years, this glorious spangle of colour is the work of Argentinian artist…

  • Winters Hill Lookout

    Winters Hill Lookout

    1.3 MILES

    For a show-stopping view over Port Lincoln and Boston Bay extending to the tuna farms and Lincoln National Park beyond, take the drive up to the top of…

  • Axel Stenross Maritime Museum

    Axel Stenross Maritime Museum

    0.17 MILES

    Chart Port Lincoln's history of boat-building, sailing and whaling in this tin-shed museum on the shores of Boston Bay, just north of town (look for the…

  • Tumby Bay National Trust Museum

    Tumby Bay National Trust Museum

    26.76 MILES

    Inside a prefab 1950s school building, fronted by a rather scrawny tin-man fisherman, Tumby Bay's little history museum is chock-full of interesting odds…

  • Mikkira Station

    Mikkira Station

    12.79 MILES

    About 20km south of Port Lincoln, Mikkira Station was Eyre Peninsula’s first sheep station, and is also home to more koalas than seems plausible, plus the…

