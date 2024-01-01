Seems like everywhere you go in SA these days there's a winery cellar door (well, except the desert). Port Lincoln is no exception. On the northern outskirts of town, Boston Bay Wines does a mean merlot and a Great White sauvignon blanc, in keeping with the local aquatic fauna. The lovely verandah is the place to sit and sip.
