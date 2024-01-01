Inside a large stone longhouse behind Lobethal, fronted by neat Italianate parterre gardens, Golding scores big on aesthetics and cool-climate classics: pinot noir, sauvignon blanc and a rather zingy pinot gris. Add share-plates and pizzas to the mix and you've found yourself a scenic, satisfying afternoon.
Golding Wines
Adelaide Hills
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
14.97 MILES
Hailed as the world’s prettiest cricket ground, the Adelaide Oval hosts interstate and international cricket matches in summer, plus national AFL and…
14.92 MILES
A tourist sight or a shopping op? Either way, satisfy your deepest culinary cravings at the 250-odd stalls in superb Adelaide Central Market. A sliver of…
Art Gallery of South Australia
14.53 MILES
Spend a few hushed hours in the vaulted, parquetry-floored gallery that represents the big names in Australian art. Permanent exhibitions include…
14.58 MILES
Dig into Australia’s natural history with the museum's special exhibits on whales and Antarctic explorer Sir Douglas Mawson. Over two levels, the amazing…
25.28 MILES
Duck into the Farm Shop at this beautiful stone-cottage cellar door (1860) and assemble a regional tasting platter to share on the lawns, made lovelier by…
6.61 MILES
Wow! What a cool building, and what a fabulous setting. Camera-conducive views and contemporary varietals (viognier, pinot grigio, pinot gris), plus an…
26.99 MILES
One out of the box, this refreshing little gambler wins top billing for interesting blends, funky retro furnishings, quirky labels and laid-back staff. On…
29.67 MILES
The atmospheric, bluestone Seppletsfleld estate started life in 1851 when Joe Seppelt stuck some vines in the dirt and came up trumps. Now it's one of…
Nearby Adelaide Hills attractions
2.5 MILES
High on a hill behind Lenswood (itself behind Lobethal), Pike & Joyce is an architectural doozy, with rammed-earth walls, jaunty corrugated-iron roof…
3.49 MILES
Brilliant pinot rosé (as consumed at Wimbledon!), plus shiraz, merlot and blends, and an olive-oil press. Regular concerts in summer (Missy Higgins, John…
6.14 MILES
Picture-perfect Mt Lofty Ranges and lake views almost steal the show at this mod winery, run by two cousins. Outstanding chardonnays and sauvignon blancs…
6.26 MILES
Homer described 'nepenthe' as a potion to ease grief and banish sorrow from the mind. Accordingly, Nepenthe Wines bring great happiness, especially the…
6.61 MILES
Wow! What a cool building, and what a fabulous setting. Camera-conducive views and contemporary varietals (viognier, pinot grigio, pinot gris), plus an…
6.78 MILES
Gumeracha's main attraction is climbing the 18.3m-high Big Rocking Horse, which doesn't actually rock, but is unusually tasteful as far as Australia's …
7.34 MILES
You'll see more than 300 of legendary landscape painter Sir Hans Heysen's original doodles on a tour through his former studio and house, 2km northwest of…
8.29 MILES
This 1857 building houses an art gallery with rotating exhibitions and original sketches by Sir Hans Heysen, famed landscape artist and Hahndorf homeboy;…