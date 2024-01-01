City of Adelaide

Wander down to the Port Adelaide docks for a look at the oldest clipper ship in the world (1864). The high-and-dry hulk of the City of Adelaide was transported here from Scotland in 2013. Take a tour of the innards to get the most of the boat. A new permanent home at Dock 2 is mooted.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Test cricket match at the Adelaide Oval with the heritage scoreboard in background.

    Adelaide Oval

    7.17 MILES

    Hailed as the world’s prettiest cricket ground, the Adelaide Oval hosts interstate and international cricket matches in summer, plus national AFL and…

  • Central market.

    Central Market

    7.94 MILES

    A tourist sight or a shopping op? Either way, satisfy your deepest culinary cravings at the 250-odd stalls in superb Adelaide Central Market. A sliver of…

  • Front entrance (The Elder Wing) of the Art Gallery of South Australia.

    Art Gallery of South Australia

    7.74 MILES

    Spend a few hushed hours in the vaulted, parquetry-floored gallery that represents the big names in Australian art. Permanent exhibitions include…

  • Australia, South Australia, Adelaide. The South Australian Museum.

    South Australian Museum

    7.69 MILES

    Dig into Australia’s natural history with the museum's special exhibits on whales and Antarctic explorer Sir Douglas Mawson. Over two levels, the amazing…

  • Coriole

    Coriole

    23.58 MILES

    Duck into the Farm Shop at this beautiful stone-cottage cellar door (1860) and assemble a regional tasting platter to share on the lawns, made lovelier by…

  • The Lane

    The Lane

    22.01 MILES

    Wow! What a cool building, and what a fabulous setting. Camera-conducive views and contemporary varietals (viognier, pinot grigio, pinot gris), plus an…

  • Alpha Box & Dice

    Alpha Box & Dice

    25.38 MILES

    One out of the box, this refreshing little gambler wins top billing for interesting blends, funky retro furnishings, quirky labels and laid-back staff. On…

  • d'Arenberg

    d'Arenberg

    24.6 MILES

    'd'Arry's' relaxes atop a hillside with mighty fine views. The wine labels are part of the character of this place: the Dead Arm shiraz and the Broken…

Nearby Adelaide attractions

1. South Australian Maritime Museum

0.14 MILES

This salty cache is the oldest of its kind in Australia. Highlights include the iconic Port Adelaide Lighthouse ($1 on its own, or included in museum…

2. National Railway Museum

0.34 MILES

Trainspotters rejoice! A delightfully nerdy museum crammed with railway memorabilia. The bookshop stocks as much Thomas the Tank Engine merchandise as you…

3. South Australian Aviation Museum

0.53 MILES

This not-for-profit collection of retired old birds (plus rockets from Woomera and a not-so-old F-111) roosts in an old hangar in the Port Adelaide back…

4. Coopers Brewery

4.25 MILES

You can't possibly come to Adelaide without entertaining thoughts of touring Coopers Brewery. Tours take you through the brewhouse, bottling hall and…

5. Adelaide Gaol

6.86 MILES

Only decommissioned in 1988 after housing 300,000 inmates since 1841, this old Victorian lock-up has a grim vibe, but its displays of homemade bongs,…

6. Statue of Colonel William Light

6.97 MILES

The famous statue of Adelaide's town planner (official name Light’s Vision) sits atop the grassy flanks of Montefiore Hill in North Adelaide.

7. St Peter's Cathedral

7.14 MILES

If not for the Adelaide Oval next door, this imposing sandstone cathedral (harking back to 1869) would be the biggest architectural object within miles…

