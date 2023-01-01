Alice Springs Transport Heritage Centre

At the MacDonnell siding, 10km south of Alice and 1km west of the Stuart Hwy, are two museums dedicated to big trucks and old trains. The Old Ghan Heritage Railway Museum has a collection of restored Ghan locos, tearooms and railway memorabilia in the lovely Stuart railway station. For a truckin' good time, head to the National Road Transport Hall of Fame, which has a fabulous selection of big rigs, including a few ancient road trains.

The transport hall of fame has more than 100 restored trucks and vintage cars, including many of the outback's pioneering vehicles. Admission includes entry to the Kenworth Dealer Truck Museum.