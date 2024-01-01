Red Hill Lookout

Canberra

The lookout at the top of Red Hill (720m) is a great spot to get a vantage north over Canberra's centre. There are plenty of walking trails winding through the Red Hill Nature Reserve, including a popular summit walk (1½ hours) that departs from a carpark on Mugga Way near Flinders Way.

