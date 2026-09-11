The Ultimate Weekend in Kansas City

Kansas City calls itself the Heart of America, but it’s got serious soul and brains too. The city I call home is best known for barbecue and jazz – no complaints about that – and has an impressive set of museums for a place of its size (about 500,000 people), enough to fill a long weekend or more. Dive into world-class art, sobering war stories, tiny toys and museums devoted entirely to barbecue and jazz. Many of the city’s best sights line up along the KC Streetcar route, so you don’t necessarily need a car to get around.

Visitors will find the best of KC when they mix its standout museums and attractions with activities that locals love: neighborhood restaurants, skyline views and more barbecue than could reasonably qualify as a balanced diet. Here’s a day-by-day itinerary for a long weekend in Kansas City.

The Scout, Kansas City. Michael Edwards

Advertisement

When to arrive: Show up in KC on Thursday evening or Friday morning. Some museums, restaurants and bars are closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

How to get from the airport: Kansas City International Airport is a 20-minute drive from downtown. If you aren't renting a car, use rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft.

Getting around town: The free KC Streetcar makes it easier than ever to get around the city’s central core. A car is useful for reaching further-flung attractions and the Kansas side of the state line. (Confusingly for many visitors, the Kansas City area spans both Kansas and Missouri – most of this itinerary is in Missouri.)

Where to stay: Pick accommodations within a short walk of the streetcar. Set in a former Pabst Brewing Depot, the Crossroads Hotel channels local history through its industrial-chic rooms and is named after the surrounding arts district. Origin Hotel is set on the Berkley Riverfront at the northern terminus of the KC Streetcar, part of a growing district around the CPKC Stadium, the world’s first purpose-built home for a women’s professional sports team.

What to pack: Kansas City is casual. Comfortable walking shoes are essential, even if you have a car. The weather can change quickly, so check the forecast and bring layers. In summer, you might appreciate something light to throw on inside aggressively air-conditioned spaces.

Day 1

Science City at Union Station in Kansas City. Kansas City

Morning

Grab breakfast at Mildred’s in the Crossroads. It doles out Kansas City’s favorite breakfast sandwiches – you can’t go wrong with The Standard, piled with bacon, American Swiss, Dijon mayo and fluffy steamed eggs. I like to order a chai latte and hang by the indoor fire pit in winter.

It’s a short walk or streetcar ride to Union Station, a 1914 beaux arts behemoth that’s still a working train station and also houses a science center, planetarium, model train gallery and five-story-tall movie screen. Stand beneath the enormous chandeliers and colorful coffers of the 95ft-high Grand Hall ceiling. Families should stay to get messy at Science City, which has more than 300 hands-on exhibits, a huge outdoor playground and a bike suspended on a high wire 30ft off the ground.

How to Spend the Day

BBQ plate in Kansas City. Kansas City

Take the Link, the pedestrian skywalk, to Crown Center. Before you fill your stomach again, feed your mind at the world’s first Museum of BBQ. It dissects the elements of barbecue and what sets KC apart from other regional styles. Sniff spices, learn why different woods matter, compare the great barbecue traditions, and let the kids disappear into a ball pit disguised as a giant bowl of baked beans.

You’re sure to emerge hungry. Conveniently, Jack Stack is a short walk back toward the Crossroads in a former railroad freight house. Now that you know the theory from the museum, it’s time for a practical lesson: chow down on KC staples like beef burnt ends, pork spare ribs, hickory pit beans and the gloriously excessive cheesy corn bake. Families can order one of the sharing platters to try several meats at once.

National WWI Museum and Memorial in Kansas City. Kansas City

After lunch, head back toward Union Station and continue south to the National WWI Museum and Memorial, one of Kansas City’s most powerful museums. The sheer scope of the displays – from recreated full-scale trenches and a battle-damaged French Renault tank to soldiers’ personal belongings and a rare thermite bomb dropped from a Zeppelin – means you could linger for hours. You enter across a glass bridge suspended above 9000 red poppies, each representing 1000 deaths. Travelers with kids can pick up a free scavenger hunt or a family guide to help younger visitors navigate the weighty subject matter.

Finish by riding the elevator and then climbing 45 stairs to the open-air observation deck atop Liberty Memorial for a 360-degree view across Kansas City. The scene on the north side spills down the green lawn to Union Station, flanked by the downtown skyline. Don’t leave the tower too late: the final elevator goes up at 4:15pm.

Kansas City skyline. Kansas City

Dinner

Families can keep things easy at Cosmo Burger XR, the Crossroads outpost of a local smashburger favorite. The menu doesn't overcomplicate things: choose a single, double or triple cheeseburger with grilled onions, pickles and tangy house sauce. Add fries or tots, and reward yourself with a shake.

Advertisement

For a romantic night out, book ahead for one of just 20 seats at Anjin, an intimate Japanese izakaya (casual restaurant) from the team behind the also incredible Antler Room. The restaurant was just named one of the 19 best restaurants in the country by Bon Apétit. Order a succession of chicken yakitori and seasonal small plates, such as enoki mushroom tempura and tuna crudo with summer fruit. Save room for the soft-serve ice cream that comes in ever-changing flavors, like green tea latte and peaches and cream.

After Dark

The Crossroads district is overflowing with bars and breweries. City Barrel is a personal favorite – its Rad AF is one of the best IPAs I’ve had anywhere – but BKS Artisan Ales' other taproom in the neighborhood makes it a tough choice. Percheron, the buzzy rooftop bar at the Crossroads Hotel, is something of a late-night living room, even for Kansas Citians who have to go further than downstairs to sleep. Its 5th-floor perch promises one more gulp of skyline views.

Day 2

City Market farmer's market in Kansas City. Kansas City

Morning

Start Saturday at Dear Donna, a casual breakfast spot in the Columbus Park neighborhood run by spouses-chefs Johnny and Helen Jo Leach, both multiple James Beard Award semifinalists at the much fancier Town Company. The menu changes frequently, but look for the Dutch baby, which is similar to a pancake and comes with fried chicken and buttered maple syrup. Grab a coffee to go here or at Café Cà Phê, which bills itself as KC’s first Vietnamese coffee shop, then walk a few blocks west to City Market. On Saturdays, the historic market fills with farmers and makers selling everything from seasonal produce and flowers to baked goods, spices and crafts.

How to Spend the Day

Country Club Plaza in Kansas City. Kansas City

Drive or hop on the KC Streetcar and ride south to the Art Museums stop for the free Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. Trying to see more than 5000 years of art in a morning is an ambitious endeavor, so pick what interests you. I can’t get enough of the painted coffins in the ancient Egypt galleries, but I also love the recreated Chinese temple room, centered on an original 1440s Ming dynasty wooden coffered ceiling. One of the most famous pieces is Monet’s enormous Water Lilies. The temporary exhibitions are usually hits, so see what’s on before you visit. Outside, wander the 22-acre sculpture park, and get the obligatory photo with the gigantic Shuttlecocks scattered across the lawn – they are Kansas City icons. Afterwards you can play a round of mini-golf on the artist-designed nine-hole course. Be sure to reserve your tee-time in advance.

Head southwest to the Country Club Plaza – a 1920s shopping district modeled after Seville, Spain, complete with a half-scale replica of its Giralda – for lunch at Rye, where James Beard Award–recognized chefs Colby and Megan Garrelts put a polished spin on Midwestern comfort food. The weekend brunch menu runs until 3pm, and it’s loaded with chicken-fried steak, shrimp and grits, and burgers. Finish with a slice of the beloved house-made pie – banana cream reigns supreme.

8th and Vine historic Jazz District in Kansas City. Kansas City

For another hit of history, make a beeline for the 18th and Vine Historic Jazz District. The center of Black culture in Kansas City for generations and one of the places where the city's jazz sound took shape, 18th and Vine is finally getting the investment and attention it deserves. Two museums share the same building: the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and the American Jazz Museum. Even if you think you’re not interested in baseball or jazz, these museums are captivating, telling a wider American story of segregation, discrimination, entrepreneurship and civil rights.

The Negro Leagues museum traces a national story with deep local ties: the original Kansas City Monarchs were one of the league’s great baseball dynasties, and exhibits introduce its stars, including Satchel Paige and Buck O’Neil, who helped found the museum and served as its chair. The tour culminates on the Field of Legends, a mock baseball diamond populated by life-size bronze statues of the league's greats.

Next door, the American Jazz Museum turns up the volume. It tracks the genre from its roots to the present, with listening stations, films and memorabilia from jazz giants, including Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald, Duke Ellington and Kansas City’s own Charlie “Bird” Parker. Try your hand at rhythm and improvisation in the interactive Studio 18 & Vine, then come back later to hear how KC jazz sounds live.

Dinner

Vine Street Brewing Co in Kansas City. Kansas City

Walk a few blocks to Vine Street Brewing Co, Missouri’s first Black-owned brewery, set in an 1850s limestone public works building where graffiti from decades of abandonment has been deliberately preserved. Pair the brewery’s flagship Jazzman Black Lager with fried chicken from the on-site Vine Street Chicken Co, which serves baskets, sandwiches and wings with sides like mac and cheese and fried okra.

After Dark

Return to the American Jazz Museum, where the Blue Room is a living exhibit, bringing KC jazz out of the galleries and onto the stage in an intimate venue named after a legendary 1930s club. Saturday sets generally kick off at 8:30pm and 10pm

True night owls should stay out for one last set nearby. The Mutual Musicians Foundation was once the union hall for Black Musicians Local 627, and its famous weekend jam sessions still don’t start until 1:30am. Musicians drift in after their other gigs elsewhere in town and play here until about 5am. Mutual Musicians is the only place in Missouri licensed to serve alcohol until 6am, preserving an after-hours tradition dating back to KC’s jazz heyday.

Day 3

Morning

Kick off Sunday in the Waldo neighborhood at Hemma Hemma, which means “at home” in Swedish and perfectly sums up this cheerful cafe. The scratch-made weekend brunch is a delight, from avocado toast and grain bowls to biscuits and gravy and masa pancakes.

Keep the cozy, nostalgic vibes going by driving a few miles north to the National Museum of Toys and Miniatures. This museum might sound ridiculously niche, but it reels you in with upstairs displays of Barbies, soldiers and board games that you probably played with as a kid, as well as a 9ft-tall dollhouse from 1865. But the galleries on the ground floor are what keep me staring into collection cases even longer, as if I were playing a museumwide game of I Spy: thousands of astonishingly precise fine-scale miniatures, most built at 1:12 scale. Look for the hollowed-out violin with a violin shop inside; the art deco jewelry store, with discerning shoppers trying on pieces made of real gemstones; and the architectural studio that even has miniature drafts in the trash can. If your visit falls on the second Sunday of the month, admission is free.

How to Spend the Day

Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, Kansas City. Aaron Fuhrman

Head a few minutes north to the free Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art. This compact museum mixes rotating exhibitions with a permanent collection that spans modern and contemporary art, so you can get a satisfying hit of culture without museum fatigue setting in.

Lunch is part of the art experience. Oil on Linen, inside the Kemper, is run by three-time James Beard Award nominee Ted Habiger, and its menus take inspiration from the exhibitions around it. Grab a table in the light-filled atrium and see how what’s on the walls makes its way onto the plate.

Jump in the car to cross the Missouri River to Rabbit hOle, an immersive art-filled space that celebrates a century of American children's literature. Part library, part indoor playground, part art installation, Rabbit hOle is a delight for kids and a trip down memory lane for adults. Step inside the great green room from Goodnight Moon, ride the bus from Last Stop on Market Street, and scramble into the world of My Father’s Dragon.

Dinner

Hop on the highway and go west into Kansas City, Kansas, to Strawberry Hill. Stop at El Pollo Rey for dinner. This little family run joint has been serving amazing Mexican food to KC locals for 24 years and the world is taking notice. The New York Times named El Pollo Rey one of the best Mexican food restaurants in the US.

After Dark

Now things get weird. Head on over to Atlas9, opened in 2025, a 46,000-sq-ft immersive experience that mixes an art installation, escape room and quirky side quest. The premise taps into the movie theme: an experimental projection system has gone haywire, spilling forgotten films into the real world. Wander through movie-inspired rooms, follow clues activated by your wristband, interact with live performers, or completely ignore the plot and just enjoy the spectacle. Book a timed entry in advance – Atlas9 closes at 8pm on Sundays, and most visitors spend 2–3 hours inside. There is also an onsite pizza place, Splice Bros Pizza & Pub, just inside Atlas9’s front doors. This throwback pizza joint leans into Atlas9’s fictional backstory as a 1990s movie theater, with a full bar, pool table and tabletop video games. The experience is designed for all ages, but grown-ups can track down the hidden SpeakerEasy for a cocktail along the way.

Wrapping it up

After a full weekend of some of the best food in the US, amazing art, weird mystery experiences and deep learning, its time to go home. But don't make this trip your last. There is always more to see, do and taste in Kansas City. The ever-growing city just keeps surprising everyone with its heart and creativity, not to mention its brains and soul. Come check it out, I hope you'll love it as much as I do.