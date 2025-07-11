So, you’ve decided to make the pilgrimage to the Paris of the Plains.

Since this is your first time in Kansas City, let me gently take you by the hand (manicure optional) and walk you through the essential experiences, eat-your-heart-out indulgences and “Why didn't anyone tell me this place was so awesome/wholesome?” moments.

Kansas City is not flashy. It doesn’t scream for your attention. But it will win you over – with warmth, with soul, with just the right amount of charm. It’s no wonder we’re a newly minted host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

It’s a city where strangers become fast friends, where art lives in alleyways, where the food makes you feel feelings – and where you’ll probably start planning your second trip before the first one ends.

Get ready to see what makes KC zing, sing and swing.

Why visit Kansas City?

Because it’s the best-kept secret in the middle of the USA – and the locals like it that way. Still, we’re willing to share – for Midwesterners know sharing is caring.

It’s a city where world-class art meets hole-in-the-wall barbecue joints, where jazz still floats through the air like it’s 1925 and where strangers smile at you like they mean it. KC has all the amenities of a big city wrapped in the pleasures of a small town – think fewer crowds, lower prices and no pretentious energy (or hourlong traffic jams) in sight. Whether you’re a foodie, a history buff, a music lover or just someone who likes stumbling into unforgettable moments, KC will surprise you – in an impossibly low-key way.

Oh, and prepare to eat your weight in beef. Folks, we’re called Cowtown for a reason.

How much time should you spend in Kansas City?

Plan on a (packed) weekend. You could see the highlights in 48 hours – but since you’ll need at least 72 to fully embrace the town, make it a long one. (And if you find yourself house hunting in Brookside by day three? Honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised.)

Be advised that Kansas City is a tale of two cities – literally. You’ve got KCMO (on the Missouri side of the state line) and KCK (Kansas). And yes, the border runs right through the middle of town…making for a sort of a passive-aggressive sibling rivalry.

Locals have opinions, and strong ones. But as a first-timer? Smile, nod – and visit both. Missouri has the artsy stuff, nightlife and that skyline you’ve seen on Instagram. Kansas has a world-renowned taco tour, bougie shopping, an acclaimed NASCAR speedway and parking lots so spacious you might want to take a nap in one.

Is It easy to get into and around Kansas City?

Yes and yes – and then some. Flying in is a breeze thanks to the shiny, stress-free Kansas City International Airport (MCI), which opened in 2023 and still has that faint, new-airport smell to it. In and around downtown, the free KC Streetcar will become your new best friend. Yes – I repeat – it’s free, and it glides through the heart of the city from Union Station to the River Market. No fare required, no ticket necessary: just hop on and hop off like a local.

Renting a car? Totally doable (and often recommended if you’re venturing to barbecue joints in the ’burbs or exploring the jazz history of 18th & Vine). Rideshares are abundant and parking is shockingly chill for a major city. Oh, and if someone offers you directions based on “where the old Montgomery Ward used to be” – just nod, and turn on your GPS.

Top things to do In Kansas City

Eat all the barbecue...

You came for the barbecue. So let’s talk barbecue. Look, if you leave KC without some sort of smoked-meat stain on your shirt, did you even visit? Consider KC’s holy trinity of barbecue joints.

Joe’s Kansas City (KCK) is – yes – in a gas station. And – no – it’s not weird. Get the Z-Man sandwich. Get two. Get 10. Don’t ask questions. At its various locations, Q39, serves up elevated ’cue with chef-y flair. Try the burnt ends: if you don’t like them, you might be a cyborg. RJ’s Bob-Be-Cue Shack isn’t fancy; don’t expect bells and whistles. But it’s where the locals feast when they want old-school barbecue with unrefined, unpretentious flair…and, inexplicably but amazingly, duck quesadillas.

Hot tip: Bring floss. And Tums. And a sense of reverence. For this is smoky-sacred stuff.

...then eat something other than barbecue (trust me)

Yes, we’re the barbecue capital. But KC’s food scene is a whole culinary ecosystem that demands respect.

The downtown steakhouse Anton’s also has house-cured meats, a rooftop bar and zero pretense. The owners of Affäre in Crossroads, Katrin and Martin Heuser, are proud Germans who want nothing more than to ply you with gourmet German food and beer while speaking to you in their native tongue. (Could “Affäre” be the German word for upscale? Or posh? Or get-in-my-belly good?) On a totally different tasting note, Scratch Gourmet Kitchen serves divine comfort food with the culinary dial turned up to 11. The upscale joint seats maybe 16 people max (you’ve been warned). You can also try their patio.

Vegetarian? Vegan? Gluten-free? We have you covered. Well, actually Billie at Billie’s Grocery’s does; she makes anything and everything you could want. Or make a pilgrimage to either of Enjoy Pure Food + Drink’s locations, which are arguably the healthiest places in town. No judgment if you’re into that sort of thing.

Go fountain-hopping

Fun fact: Kansas City has more fountains than Rome. We don’t say this to brag…well, actually, we do. They’re everywhere. They’re gorgeous. And no, you shouldn’t jump in them, unless you want to meet our very friendly local police officers.

Highlights for your ’gram include the postcard-perfect fountain at Mill Creek Park, where plenty of prom photos, proposals and post-brunch naps happen. At the Crown Center Square Fountain in Crossroads, you can watch the kids dodge jets like it’s an Olympic sport. (If you're nimble, you can join them.) Tucked away and serene, the Kauffman Garden fountain gives major secret-garden energy. You’ll see flora, fauna…and maybe fairies.

Catch a live show

Kansas City has a theater scene that slaps harder than a reality-TV reunion. Whether you like your performances highbrow, lowbrow or somewhere in between (with jazz hands, of course), there’s a show for you here.

The Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts is an architectural masterpiece with acoustics so good that you might hear your own inner monologue. Expect acts like Donny Osmond and Patti LuPone (probably not together, however). The Starlight Theater puts on magical shows, well, under the stars. Bring a blanket – and maybe bug spray. (The venue is getting a bazillion-dollar makeover in 2025, which should make it even more appealing to outdoor enthusiasts)

Lower-key venues include First Amendment Brew HaHa, a new-kid-on-the-block comedy joint featuring scrappy local comics slinging jokes. And bonus points if you catch a jazz show at the Green Lady Lounge, with its velvet walls, candlelight and vibes so smooth they could be bottled.

Walk all over downtown...

Prepare to walk. A lot. Preferably in cute shoes. For Kansas City has quietly become a walkable wonderland – especially downtown, where historic architecture has been zhuzhed up with boutiques, bars and coffee shops that actually know how to spell “macchiato.”

Don’t miss the Crossroads Arts District – think galleries, murals and places where you’ll say things like, “I feel like this speaks to the human condition” (even if you’re just looking for the restroom). And Union Station is stunning, historic and completely free to wander. Plus, it smells like adventure...and popcorn. Do a bit of recon beforehand to find out what exhibits are happening.

...then end with a skyline moment

Before you leave, give yourself the gift of Kansas City at sunset, either by heading to National WWI Museum and Memorial and looking north, or by driving up to Kessler Park for a panoramic, “why doesn’t everyone live here?” moment.

Take a breath. Snap a selfie. Spray some more bug repellant. And thank yourself for not booking that weekend in Denver after all.

My favorite thing to do in Kansas City

You didn’t come to KC to eat a protein bar in your hotel room – you came to live. So let’s start with the most sacred of Kansas City rituals, and my favorite thing to do in town: brunch. I have a few go-to spots.

Kitschy and colorful, Succotash serves up ginger flapjacks that taste like hugs. Owner Beth Barden won’t admit it, but she often caters to big-name stars who come to town. In Country Club Plaza, Rye offers cinnamon rolls the size of your head, while Gram & Dun offers roasted garlic–and–Gruyère mac ’n’ cheese. What more do you need/want/deserve, people?

I love the hyper-curated, endless BBQ buffet at Blind Box – and especially the seemingly endless array of award-winning side dishes. (I can’t even with their smoked potato salad.) They also offer every kind of pricey brown liquor known to man. Look out for Chiefs players. (Oh, hey Rashee Rice – we see you!)

How much money do I need for Kansas City?

A weekend in Kansas City can be surprisingly affordable. (Yeah, I said it.) Budget travelers can easily swing it for under $500, while mid-range explorers might spend closer to $600–900.