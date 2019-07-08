Flyover Country, no more! The Midwestern United States may not be as flashy as their high-profile East or West Coast counterparts. Still, they prove their vacation value through accessibility, friendly hospitality, surprising attractions, natural beauty and affordability. Here are a few fantastic Midwest travel ideas you might want to consider for your next getaway in America’s Heartland.

On the shores of Lake Michigan, multi-faceted Milwaukee maintains a diverse music scene that celebrates all genres © JMKE Photography / Visit Milwaukee

1. The music of Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Are you ready to rock? Multi-faceted Milwaukee is home to the world’s largest outdoor music festival. It also holds 88Nine Radio Milwaukee live studio sessions, a notable club scene and the historic Pabst and Riverside Theaters.

Summerfest comes to town for two weeks each June and July, attracting 800,000 attendees. There are more than a dozen stages, 800 performers and big-name headliners spanning a gamut of genres.

Music of a different tune, the throaty roar of Harley-Davidson motorcycles, is an iconic part of Milwaukee’s cultural soundtrack. Catch live musical performances during the Bike Nights summer concert series at the Harley-Davidson Museum.

2. High fashion in Columbus, Ohio

Ohio’s trendy capital city has emerged as a fashion hub in recent years thanks to cutting-edge design schools, flashy showcase events, chic boutiques and major retail headquarters. Fun fact: Columbus is home to more resident fashion designers (including several Project Runway contestants) than any other city in the United States except New York and Los Angeles.

The open-air Easton Town Center is populated with high-end retailers, sophisticated restaurants and upscale entertainment venues. The eclectic Short North Arts District has fun boutiques and vintage shops to browse.

The 'Cherry Capital of the World,' Traverse City, Michigan puts its signature crop to use in plenty of delicious ways © Traverse City Tourism

3. Sweet life in Traverse City, Michigan

Traverse City’s bread-and-butter crop, sweet and tart cherries, pops up at farm stands across the Up North region through late summer. You can also find then in Traverse City Whiskey Co. cocktails, Grand Traverse Pie Company slices of pie and sweet and savory Cherry Republic products all year.

Acres of idyllic wineries and orchards dot the Leelanau and Old Mission peninsulas rolling hills, perfectly paired with the gorgeous Lake Michigan vistas from nearby Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.

Summer is high season, but the Traverse City area also boasts enviable skiing terrain, fat-tire bike trails, and snowmobile routes, making it an attractive destination for winter recreation.

Read more on Traverse, Leelanau and Sleeping Bear Dunes

4. Fly high in Wichita, Kansas

Wichita boasts a proud aviation heritage, producing 35 percent of the world’s general aircraft and home to one of just two known airworthy B29s left in the world. The Kansas Aviation Museum educates and entertains with B-47 and B-52 jet bombers on display, flight simulators and interactive exhibits. The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum offers a deep dive into the lives of local flight innovators.

Visitors can drive, or fly-in, to Stearman Field Bar & Grill for breakfast, lunch or dinner. They can enjoy Southern-style fare while private planes take off from and land on a runway 20 yards away.

Cap off your Wichita trip with a craft beer toast to the city’s high-flying accomplishments at Aero Plains Brewing.

The 40-acre Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo wows with animal encounters throughout recreated African, Indonesian and Australian habitats. © Amy Lynch / Lonely Planet

5. Family fun in Fort Wayne, Indiana

The second-largest city in Indiana brims with year-round family fun. Housed in the historic former City Light and Power Plant, STEM-based Science Central features more than 200 interactive displays and touring exhibits for visitors of all ages to get their hands on.

The ‘aw!’-inspiring Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo wows with live animals across recreated African, Indonesian rainforest and Australian habitats. Meanwhile, the expansive new Promenade Park on the downtown riverfront proposes water activities, a tree canopy trail and an amphitheater for outdoor shows.

After researching your family tree at the Allen County Public Library’s Genealogy Center, feast along the Fall Apple Trail (this is Johnny Appleseed territory, after all). Or treat yourself to gourmet truffles, caramels and creams at DeBrand Fine Chocolates any time of the year.

6. Intellectual pursuits in Iowa City, Iowa

Bookworms, writers and literary types gravitate to Iowa’s original state capital, which was awarded a UNESCO City of Literature designation in 2008. The University of Iowa (go Hawkeyes!) hosts the prestigious Iowa Writers’ Workshop residency program.

You might spy resulting tomes on the shelves at Prairie Lights Bookstore, famous for its author appearances, in-store readings and expansive inventory. Read about 49 different Iowa-connected writers with a leisurely self-guided tour of the ground-level bronze panels comprising the downtown Literary Walk.

The tiny town of Casey, Illinois is home to a handful of Guinness-recognized World’s Largest items, including this 56-foot-tall windchime © Amy Lynch / Lonely Planet

7. Quirky Casey, Illinois

This tiny town just off I-70, halfway between Indianapolis and St. Louis, makes a big impression on pit-stoppers. Populated with a handful of Guinness-certified “World’s Largest” items — wind chimes, a rocking chair, a (working) mailbox, knitting needles, wooden shoes, a pitchfork and a golf tee. Along with many other supersized features, including a pencil, a yardstick, a spinning top and an ear of corn, Casey serves up a fantastic free-to-visit collection of photo ops. A local business owner devised the promotion to encourage visitors to pull off the highway and explore the town. Mission accomplished for this Midwest vacation spot.

8. Marvelous museums in Kansas City

Straddling the state line where Missouri meets Kansas, the 'City of Fountains' commemorates history, art and culture with a diverse assembly of museums to discover.

A respected local landmark since the Great Depression, the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art displays a comprehensive collection spanning over 34,000 pieces and 5,000 years.

The National WWI Museum and Memorial is a moving repository for personal objects, documents and stories of the brave American soldiers who fought in this global conflict. The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum offers a meaningful multimedia examination of the African-American baseball experience throughout the league’s lifespan from the Civil War era through 1960.

Newly renovated, the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum honors the life and legacy of the only American President to hail from Missouri.

9. Monumental history in Rapid City, South Dakota

Rapid City is a launching pad for adventure both within and beyond. Mount Rushmore and Crazy Horse, two historic memorials, are less than an hour’s drive away. The Badlands National Park is also only a 60-minute drive.

Affectionately known as the ‘City of Presidents’, the city includes 43 lifesize bronze statues of past U.S. presidents in the walkable downtown area. No visit is complete without a walk down Art Alley, an ever-changing alley filled with graffiti representing creative expression and freedom of speech.

Custer State Park, the state’s largest park, is also only a 30-minute drive away. Known for its scenic drives, Needles Highway is sure to amaze. Up to 1,400 bison roam freely here, so watch for the stoic creatures as you pass through.

During Indigenous People’s Day in the fall, you can glimpse one of the nation's most significant cultural celebrations, the Black Hills Pow Wow. Combined with an impressive local bar and restaurant scene, Rapid City is quickly becoming one of the “coolest” cities in the Midwest.

10. Seek adventure in Wisconsin Dells

Known as the “Waterpark Capital of the World,” Wisconsin Dells offers fun and adventure for kids and kids at heart. Visit Noah’s Ark, the largest outdoor waterpark in the world, or Kalahari Resorts and Convention if it’s cold outside. For those who want the best of both worlds, The Wilderness Resort offers the largest indoor-outdoor combination. For those who want to feel they have “gotten away” for spring break without heading south, Wisconsin Dells is an excellent choice for your next family vacation.

The fun doesn’t stop there. Ziplining at Bigfoot Ziplining or off-roading into the water on The Original Wisconsin Ducks is sure to get your adrenaline pumping. Less than a 30-minute drive outside town is Devil’s Lake State Park, with 29 miles of breathtaking hiking and 6 miles of off-road biking trails.

After all that adventure-seeking, book a sunset cruise with Dells Boat Tours or check into Sundara Spa, a top-rated adult-only retreat that offers day passes. For maximum zen, don’t skip the purifying bath ritual.

11. Slow down on Mackinac Island, Michigan

No cars? No problem. On one of the Great Lakes, Mackinac Island is only accessible by ferry or plane, and vehicles are not allowed on the island itself. To get around, visitors can take a horse-drawn carriage, rent a bike from the Mackinac Island Bike Shop, walk or go on horseback.

Nature enthusiasts will love Mackinac Island State Park, which covers 80% of the island. Arch Rock, the most famous rock formation on the island, promises breathtaking views of Lake Huron.

After touring around, visit one of the famous fudge shops. Joann’s Fudge has been churning out delicious fudge since 1969. Those who love quaint small towns will love this beautiful place.

12. Fall colors in North Shore, Minnesota

If you want to see fall colors mid-to-late September, head a few hours north of the Twin Cities to the North Shore, the stretch between Duluth and Grand Portage. As the season progresses, check the DNR’s Fall Color Finder for the best time to visit this region nestled along one of the Great Lakes.

Plan to hike along the Superior Hiking Trail, with over 300 miles of footpaths and 50 trailheads. The 2.3-mile Oberg Mountain and 6.5-mile Bean & Bear Loop are two of the most popular hikes in the area. The North Shore is excellent for those who love natural beauty.

For a unique experience, those on a budget can camp along one of the 94 backcountry campsites. If you want to plan, make a reservation at one of the seven state parks along that stretch. For those who would prefer to stay indoors, check out Grand Superior Lodge, Bluefin Bay or Chateau LeVeaux for stunning views of Lake Superior.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What is the best season to visit the Midwest?

Summer is one of the best seasons to visit the Midwest, with temperatures averaging mid-70s to mid-80s in the warmer months. Mid-September to mid-October is a great time to see the Fall colors. For those into ice and snow sports, heading further north in the winter boasts more options.

What are some must-visit national parks in the Midwest?

National parks in the Midwest offer diverse nature and abundant great outdoors opportunities. The list includes Voyageurs in Minnesota, Isle Royale in Michigan, Indiana Dunes in Indiana, Gateway Arch in Missouri, and Cuyahoga Valley in Ohio.

Where should I go for spring break in the Midwest?

There are many great options for a spring Midwest vacation. Known as “The Windy City,” Chicago has a bustling city scene and many iconic places to visit. Other vibrant cities include St. Louis, Kansas City, Grand Island and Traverse City. Those looking for more natural beauty can check out Door County, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, Lake Geneva and Grand Haven for beautiful beaches.