Small-Group Tour to Chambord and Chenonceau

9.30am: Start at the Tourist Office in Amboise, and get into our minivan, off to Château de Chambord! More than a castle, this work of art is a glorious historical place that will take you to the heart of the Loire Valley: your guide will make this trip back in time a fun and captivating experience. He will select for you the most emblematic rooms to visit and share with you all his knowleadge and memorable anecdotes. He will point to hidden details of interest, and will show you to breathtaking views of the chateau. So get ready to travel back in time of French Renaissance! For lunch, you will enjoy tasty local food in a charming and private Loire Valley château. Hosted by the French Countess who lives there permanently, indulge in the nice and cozy atmosphere and feel like the owner of the place !Next step is Chenonceau ! On the way, get a good look at all the beautiful landscapes of Loire Valley, your guide will drive you through lovely typical villages and reveal you more hidden private châteaux. Once you arrive in Château de Chenonceau you will easily understand why it is the most visited private historical monument in France. Admire this unique château built on a bridge across the Cher River. With your guide, stroll through the beautiful gardens "à la Française" named after the famous ladies who lived there. Take your time to appreciate the feminine influence that prevails in each room of the château and admire the remarkable fresh flower decorations. After this visit, your tour-guide will offer you to share a nice aperitif with local products in a secret little corner of the park, a spectacular day you will never forget. 7.00pm: Back to the Tourist Office in Amboise.