Young's is a working dairy farm with a famous ice-cream shop, the Dairy Store, which many say whips up Ohio's best milkshakes. There are also lots of fun family activities, including mini-golf, batting cages and opportunities to feed goats and watch the cows get milked (the latter happens from 4:30pm to 5:30pm). The golf and batting cages have a fee, the animal viewings do not. The Golden Jersey Inn restaurant is also on-site.