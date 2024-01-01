John Bryan State Park

Ohio

You can fish, hike, bike, rock climb, canoe or camp among the limestone cliffs. The scenic highlight is Clifton Gorge, cut by the pretty Little Miami River.

  • Aircraft at the National Museum of the Unites States Air Force.

    National Museum of the US Air Force

    12.86 MILES

    Located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, 6 miles northeast of Dayton, this huuuuge museum has everything from a Wright Brothers 1909 Flyer to a Sopwith…

  • Baby goat at Young’s Jersey Dairy.

    Young's Jersey Dairy

    2.53 MILES

    Young's is a working dairy farm with a famous ice-cream shop, the Dairy Store, which many say whips up Ohio's best milkshakes. There are also lots of fun…

  • Wright Cycle Company

    Wright Cycle Company

    18.5 MILES

    Browse exhibits in the original building where Wilbur and Orville developed bikes and aviation ideas.

  • Carillon Historical Park

    Carillon Historical Park

    18.24 MILES

    Highlights in this open-air heritage park include the Wright Brothers National Museum, where you'll see the 1905 Wright Flyer III biplane and a replica of…

  • Huffman Prairie Flying Field

    Huffman Prairie Flying Field

    10.69 MILES

    This peaceful patch of grass looks much as it did in 1904 when the Wright Brothers tested aircraft here. A 1-mile walking trail loops around, marked with…

