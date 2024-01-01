You can fish, hike, bike, rock climb, canoe or camp among the limestone cliffs. The scenic highlight is Clifton Gorge, cut by the pretty Little Miami River.
John Bryan State Park
Ohio
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
National Museum of the US Air Force
12.86 MILES
Located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, 6 miles northeast of Dayton, this huuuuge museum has everything from a Wright Brothers 1909 Flyer to a Sopwith…
2.53 MILES
Young's is a working dairy farm with a famous ice-cream shop, the Dairy Store, which many say whips up Ohio's best milkshakes. There are also lots of fun…
18.5 MILES
Browse exhibits in the original building where Wilbur and Orville developed bikes and aviation ideas.
18.24 MILES
Highlights in this open-air heritage park include the Wright Brothers National Museum, where you'll see the 1905 Wright Flyer III biplane and a replica of…
10.69 MILES
This peaceful patch of grass looks much as it did in 1904 when the Wright Brothers tested aircraft here. A 1-mile walking trail loops around, marked with…
