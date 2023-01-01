Cedar Point Amusement Park

Cedar Point is one of the world's top amusement parks, known for its 18 adrenaline-pumping roller coasters. Stomach-droppers include the Top Thrill Dragster, among the globe's tallest and fastest rides. It climbs 420ft into the air before plunging and whipping around at 120mph. Steel Vengeance provides 27 seconds of weightlessness, the most 'airtime' of any coaster on the planet. Meanwhile, the wing-like GateKeeper loops, corkscrews and dangles riders from the world's highest inversion (meaning you're upside down a lot).

They don't call it the Roller Coaster Capital of the World for nothing. Cedar Point even trademarked the phrase! If the hair-raising rides aren't enough to keep you occupied, the surrounding area has a nice beach, a water park and a slew of old-fashioned, cotton candy–fueled attractions. It's about 6 miles from Sandusky. Buying tickets in advance online saves money. Parking costs $20 to $30.

It's worthwhile to download the free Cedar Point app, which has a handy feature that lists current wait times for each ride. Note lines for some can be 90 minutes or more. Those with money to spare can buy a Fast Lane wristband (an additional $100 or more) that lets you bypass the regular lines and get quicker access to the coasters.