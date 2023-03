Enjoy the fruits of island life, literally, with a visit to Pelee's winery. Regular 90-minute tours of the facilities, including tastings, are offered daily from June to October; in May, tours are limited to Sunday and Thursday. Special wine-and-cheese and wine-and-chocolate tours can be scheduled by appointment. Check the website for the deets. Located about 1km from the ferry.

The winery has a second location in Kingsville, on the mainland.