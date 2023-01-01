Point Pelee National Park

About 13km southeast of Leamington, this well-loved national park features nature trails, a marsh boardwalk, lookout towers, forests and lovely sandy beaches. A bird-watcher's paradise, over 390 species of birds call this home, depending on the season. In the fall, the migration of monarch butterflies is a spectacle of swirling black and orange. Trekking, biking, kayaking and beachcombing are all great ways to explore the park. Stop by the visitor centre for more info and maps.

The park boasts the title of being the southernmost tip of mainland Canada. (And a 'tip' it is! Like a pencil point.) It's also a Dark Sky Preserve; check the website for evening events or stay overnight in one of the park's tricked-out oTENTiks (tent/cabin hybrids) and see the stars all night. Kayaks and canoes can be rented at the Marsh Boardwalk.