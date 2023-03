The acronym stands for Center of Science and Industry, and it ranks high in the pantheon of children’s museums around the country. Of the 300-plus hands-on exhibits jammed into the building, the dinosaur gallery (with a mechanical T-rex), space gallery (with a replica space station to explore) and high-wire unicycle ride are highlights. Live science shows, Ohio’s largest planetarium ($5 extra) and a 3D theater ($5 extra) are also part of the whopping spread.